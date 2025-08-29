Share
Kilmar Abrego Garcia enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Asks Judge for Gag Order, Wants Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem Prevented from Talking About Him

 By Jack Davis  August 29, 2025 at 11:28am
Illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia wants two Trump administration officials to be muzzled, so they cannot say mean words about him.

Abrego Garcia was deported with a collection of Venezuelan immigrants earlier this year, then returned to the United States after courts intervened in what became a high-profile case.

After immigration authorities detained him in Baltimore, a lawsuit was filed to halt the plan to send Abrego Garcia to Uganda.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, has said she will not allow his deportation to move forward while she considers due process issues impacting his case.

Separately, Abrego Garcia’s lawyers want Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi banned from making disparaging comments about the illegal immigrant, according to The Hill.

Their comments about him have been “highly prejudicial, inflammatory and false statements,” a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee read.

The illegal immigrant faces human trafficking charges in Tennessee. His trial there is scheduled for January.

“To safeguard his right to a fair trial, Mr. Abrego respectfully renews his earlier requests that the Court order that all DOJ and DHS officials involved in this case, and all officials in their supervisory chain, including [Bondi and Noem], refrain from making extrajudicial comments that pose a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing this proceeding,” the attorneys wrote.

A Department of Homeland Security post rejoiced after Garcia was detained in Baltimore.

Should Trump officials be allowed to discuss Abrego Garcia?

“He doesn’t belong here. He won’t be staying here. America is a safer nation without this MS-13 Gangbanger in it. Good riddance,” the post on X said.

A DHS official said the illegal immigrant has only himself to blame.

“If Kilmar Abrego Garcia did not want to be mentioned by the Secretary of Homeland Security, then he should have not entered our country illegally and committed heinous crimes,” a DHS official The Hill did not name said.

Related:
ICE Agents Nab Pedophile Illegal Alien and Gang Member Who Was Living in California Daycare

“Once again, the media is falling all over themselves to defend this criminal illegal MS-13 gang member who is an alleged human trafficker, domestic abuser, and child predator,” the DHS official said. “The media’s sympathetic narrative about this criminal illegal alien has completely fallen apart, yet they continue to peddle his sob story.”

“We hear far too much about gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims,” the official said.

Earlier this week, Bondi said Abrego Garcia “needs to be in prison, he doesn’t need to be on the streets like all these liberals want him to be. … We are going to keep America safe from all of these foreign terrorist organizations, including Abrego Garcia,” according to WSMV.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




