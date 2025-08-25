Share
Commentary
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accompanied by Rep. Glenn Ivey, Garcia's wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura, and his lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, participates in a prayer vigil for him before he enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Aug. 25, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Commentary
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accompanied by Rep. Glenn Ivey, Garcia's wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura, and his lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, participates in a prayer vigil for him before he enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Aug. 25, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Attorney Argues He Shouldn't Be Sent to Uganda Because of Language Barrier - Just One Problem

 By Randy DeSoto  August 25, 2025 at 2:25pm
Share

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney for El Salvador citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia, argued over the weekend that his client should not be sent to Uganda because he doesn’t even speak the country’s language.

“It is preposterous that they would send him to Africa, to a country where he doesn’t even speak the language, where there are documented human rights violations, when there are so many other options,” the lawyer told reporters.

Uganda, like the United States, is a former colony of Great Britain, and the official language there is English.

So if he’s going to have problems in Uganda due to the language, he will here in the U.S., too.

Presumably, since the Trump administration is deporting illegal aliens to Uganda when their home countries won’t accept them, Abrego Garcia will still find many Spanish speakers among them.

On Friday, Obama-appointed federal district court Judge Paula Xinis ordered the “Maryland man” released from a Tennessee prison and blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from apprehending him as he traveled to Maryland.

In June, Abrego Garcia had been extradited back to the United States from a prison in El Salvador to face charges related to a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, when the illegal alien was driving an SUV full of passengers. The Trump administration had deported him in March, concluding he had entered the country illegally.

On Monday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on social media, “Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation.”

“President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer,” she added.

Related:
Watch: Leftists Throw a Literal Pity Party for Kilmar Abrego Garcia as He Surrenders to ICE

Later that day, Xinis told Trump administration officials they were “absolutely forbidden” from removing Abrego Garcia until she can hold a hearing to determine if the illegal immigrant will be given the opportunity to contest his deportation, The Hill reported.

A 2019 court order had barred Abrego Garcia’s deportation to his home country of El Salvador due to “fear of persecution,” but the U.S. could deport him to a third-party nation.

Democrat lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, have argued that Abrego Garcia was unlawfully removed from the U.S. by the Trump administration.

Van Hollen even traveled to El Salvador in April to meet with Abrego Garcia and call for his return.

Democrat lawmakers’ demands for the illegal alien’s return became more muted when evidence surfaced that he is an MS-13 member, engaged in human trafficking, and battered his wife.

Sandoval-Moshenberg told CNN regarding his client’s deportation to Uganda, “There is a perfectly reasonable option available, Costa Rica, where his family can visit him easily, but instead they are attempting to send him halfway across the world.”

The Justice Department reportedly offered Abrego Garcia a deal last week to plead guilty to human trafficking charges and serve any sentence the judge imposes in exchange for being deported to Costa Rica, but he turned the proposal down.

Instead, his attorneys filed a lawsuit challenging his detention, which keeps the detainee in the U.S. until at least Wednesday afternoon, Politico reported.

The U.S. has given Abrego Garcia options and his day in court starting in 2019, but he has chosen to stay in the U.S. and break our nation’s laws.

So good riddance. Enjoy Uganda or wherever the Trump administration ultimately sends you.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'We Correct That Wrong Today': Abbey Gate Gold Star Families Visit Oval Office After Biden Forgot About Them
Adam Schiff Likened to a 'Frightened Rabbit' After Interviewer Confronts Him with Fraud Allegations
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Attorney Argues He Shouldn't Be Sent to Uganda Because of Language Barrier - Just One Problem
Trump Lays Out Plan for Enormous 100-Seat Republican Majority in the House
Multiple Fatalities Reported After Packed Bus Crashes for 'Unknown Reasons' - Interstate Shut Down
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation