Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Senate Dem Pal Rages Against Trump Using Military to Take Out Narco-Terrorists: 'Illegal'

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. military struck a boat carrying deadly drugs and terrorists in the Caribbean, and the news left one Senate Democrat fuming.

The boat had left Venezuela and was in international waters when it was destroyed. Trump said on Truth Social that 11 people were killed in the strike.

The video was reposted on X, showing the boat being blown to pieces.

WARNING: The following video contains images of violence that may disturb some viewers.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 05:22 PM EST 09/02/25 Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist… pic.twitter.com/1I5vBpSowG — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 3, 2025

The president reminded viewers that Tren de Aragua, a Venezuela-based crime gang, is involved in “mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere.”

The Trump administration has formally designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization that targets American citizens.

Given the facts, the strike was more than appropriate.

To rational Americans, clips such as the one posted above look like justice.

But to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, it was a crisis.

Van Hollen, who has spent his year cozying up to accused human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia, chose to defend the dead smugglers.

On MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” the senator had one word for Trump’s strike: “Illegal.”

Hayes teed him up by asking: “Am I crazy? Am I wrong here that this [strike against narco-terrorists] seems to violate both U.S. and international law?”

Van Hollen responded, “Chris, you’re absolutely right.”

The senator continued, “What this was, was an extrajudicial killing, pure and simple.”

Chris Van Hollen has moved from attacking Trump over deporting an alien wife-beating human smuggler to attacking Trump over blowing up a boatful of narcoterrorists. pic.twitter.com/7RwjnXQ0Kk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 4, 2025

“It was illegal. As you said, we only have the Trump administration’s word to take for who was on that boat. But even if they were right, we’re not in a war with Venezuela. We’re not in a conflict with Venezuela,” he added.

The outraged Van Hollen concluded that, in his estimation, Venezuela’s government is in no way connected to Tren de Aragua, and the White House simply wanted “a video of a boat blowing up.”

Imagine that. The outrage is not for the Americans poisoned by these gangs. It’s for the narco-terrorists themselves.

This is the Democratic Party in a nutshell. Loud overtures for criminals. Silence for the victims.

For decades, families have buried loved ones because of fentanyl overdoses and cartel violence.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died in just the last few years.

Trump promised to fight back, and he is doing just that.

And Democrats cry foul because terrorists got targeted.

Van Hollen’s reaction proves that when given the choice, the left will always side with America’s enemies.

