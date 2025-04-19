When an interviewer asked Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife about a protection order she once filed against her husband, she had little to say.

Illegal immigrant Abrego Garcia is the alleged MS-13 gang member who was living in Maryland when the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador on March 15.

During a Friday interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” host Michael Strahan asked Jennifer Vasquez Sura much about her husband’s deportation.

Sura shared what she felt when she saw the photo Thursday of Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen visiting her husband in El Salvador.







“It was very overwhelming,” Sura said. “The most important thing for me, my children, his mom, his brother, his sibling — was to see him alive. And we saw him alive. It was very overwhelming.”

Sura continued answering questions, eventually discussing her marriage with Abrego Garcia.

“We’ve been together over seven years. It’s been amazing. He’s a very loving husband, an amazing father,” she said with a smile. “And we were just young parents trying to live the American dream.”

At one point, Strahan took the interview in a different direction.

“I know this is a sensitive question, but I have to ask it,” Strahan said. “You did take out a temporary order of protection against your husband in 2021. Were you in fear of your husband?”

Silence ensued, though there appeared to be a lag in communication throughout the virtual interview.

“My husband is alive. That’s all I can say,” Sura said.

“OK. Not going to push on that, apparently,” Strahan said.

On Wednesday, Sura issued a statement to Newsweek after the Department of Homeland Security released court filings in which Sura alleged domestic abuse against her husband.

Among the released DHS filings was Sura’s 2021 request for a protective order against Abrego Garcia.

The document stated that Abrego Garcia punched her and scratched her eye as she bled, according to Fox News.

He also reportedly threw her laptop on the floor.

“In November 2020, he hit me with his work boot,” Sura reportedly wrote. “In August 2020, he hit me in the eye leaving a purple eye.”

But Sura’s Wednesday statement defended her husband.

“After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution following a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a civil protective order, in case things escalated,” Sura said. “Things did not escalate, and I decided not to follow through with the civil court process. We were able to work through the situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling.

“Our marriage only grew stronger in the years that followed. No one is perfect, and no marriage is perfect. But that is not a justification for ICE’s action of abducting him and deporting him to a country where he was supposed to be protected from removal. Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him,” the statement read.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.