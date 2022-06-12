Share
Kim Foxx's Husband Alleges Violent Domestic Abuse, Released Police Reports Reveal

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2022 at 1:29pm
Police were summoned to the home of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on June 4, to investigate allegations that she hit her husband during a domestic incident, according to a new report.

Flossmoor Police Department records were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, according to CWB Chicago, a community-run news website. Kelley Foxx, the prosecutor’s husband, called the police.

“While en route to the address, dispatch informed us the domestic was physical and there were no injuries ‘yet,’” the police report noted, according to CWB Chicago. When police arrived, the couple was standing together in front of their house.

Kelley Foxx said his wife “got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” the police report stated, according to the website.

Kim Foxx “became physical,” her husband claimed, according to the website. He said that she blocked the exit from a bathroom and grabbed him by the collar, CWB Chicago reported.

“He tried to turn on the TV, and Kimberly snatched the controller out of his hand and threw the controller,” the report stated, noting that Kim Foxx confirmed her husband’s account, according to the website.

Kelley Foxx said his wife slapped him. Officers saw no indication of a bruise.

Is too little attention paid to domestic violence?

The report said Kelley Foxx told officers he “just wants to be left alone.”

“She can’t come in my personal space and put her hands on me,” Kelley Foxx told police.

The report said Kelley Foxx “wanted to make sure someone understands what is happening here,” in terms of the physical aggression he alleged took place, according to CWB Chicago.

“He added that he just wanted it to stop,” the report stated, according to the website.

As for the other side of the story, “Kimberly explained that she did put her hands on Kelley, but it was only to help guide him out of the house,” the police report stated, according to the website.

“She never slapped him,” the report said Kim Foxx told officers, according to the website.

Kim Foxx indicated she did not feel unsafe in the home, and that they both said “things have never been physical” in their relationship, the report state, according to the website.

Police “did not see any evidence to support an arrest in this incident.”

Foxx was at the center of controversy over her role in the Jussie Smollett case. Foxx refused to prosecute the case, leading to an outbreak of anger and eventually the appointment of a special prosecutor who later charged Smollett.

He was convicted on charges that he lied to police when he claimed he was assaulted in 2019. Smollett’s conviction has been appealed.

