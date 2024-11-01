Kim Kardashian Forces Deletion of Son's Anti-Harris Post After He Scorches VP: Report

Kim Kardashian apparently doesn’t tolerate political dissent in her household.

Kardashian’s son — Saint West — no longer has his YouTube channel as it was taken down on Wednesday at the apparent behest of his irked mother.

The channel posted videos making fun of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the election that is now just days away.

The Daily Beast reports the channel was allegedly deleted by Kardashian as she made her son sign a “contract” which she shared publicly after the creation of the channel in September.

According to the Daily Beast, the screenshot below is from the now deleted account.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris 😭 pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024

The aforementioned contract reads as follows: “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason.”

The contact includes language indicating Kardashian thought bashing Harris was far enough.

“If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” it reads.

It does seem that all signs point to Kardashian taking away her son’s channel as she previously voiced her support for Harris when she ran as the vice-presidential nominee in 2020 to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Kardashian’s ex-husband, singer/songwriter Kanye West, has been outspoken in his support for former President Donald Trump in the past so there is apparently a political chasm between the parents.

An 8-year-old doesn’t know much about politics, especially compared to his parents, but what happened to Democrats being the party of the youth?

Children are told to be their true selves as the left sacrifices them on the altar of transgenderism and drags them to pride parades.

We are told to trust children when they make life changing decisions with their bodies, but we cannot trust them to have a laugh, especially at a career politician’s expense?

What if being your true self means making fun of one the worst presidential candidates in history?

Chopping off the body parts of children will haunt them for their entire lives.

A joke probably won’t.

Considering Kardashian’s politics — had the jokes been at Trump’s expense — she probably would have tried to get Biden to award him a presidential medal of freedom.

At the very least, this spectacle has taken the mask off of leftist Democrats, who can hardly call themselves the party of free speech and youthful enthusiasm after this stunt.

