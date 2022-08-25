Kim Kardashian Owns Hillary Clinton in Knowledge Quiz, Proves America Dodged a Bullet in 2016

Hillary Clinton was, once upon a time, a practicing attorney. One would suspect she was supposed to be a good one, having gotten her juris doctor degree from Yale.

Yet, on the first season of her new Apple TV+ show, she loses a quiz on the law to Kim Kardashian — and, in the process, proves America dodged a bullet in the 2016 election.

According to People, you’ll have to wait until Hillary’s eight-episode documentary series with her daughter, Chelsea, drops on Sept. 9 to see how thorough the quiz disaster was.

The show, called “Gutsy,” is supposed to be “packed with head-turning scenes celebrating brave and bold women,” People’s Sandra Sobieraj Westfall wrote.

“There’s Hillary canoeing with a reformed white supremacist, Chelsea trying (in vain) to learn to surf, and the two of them putting paint brush to canvas with Megan Thee Stallion beside her backyard pool,” she wrote.

Brave and bold indeed.

What do @kimkardashian, @gloriasteinem, @theestallion, and @janegoodallinst all have in common? They’re gutsy. Join us for intimate conversations with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women.#Gutsy premieres September 9 on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/1XZzXyQvBt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 23, 2022

However, the first clip previewed by People involved her legal trivia contest with Kim K., now a law student — although not “attending a traditional, state-accredited law school,” according to USA Today.

Are you happy Hillary Clinton didn't win in 2016? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (20 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Suffice it to say, Hillary didn’t exactly keep up with the Kardashian.

“After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4,” People reported.

In the clip previewed by the entertainment outlet, Clinton said she thought “Kim has an unfair advantage.”

“Kim has studied more recently than you,” said Chelsea, who was performing the role of quizmaster.

People asked Hillary whether the loss was humbling.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” she told the outlet.

“Embarrassing” might do better. Kardashian passed what’s known as the “baby bar” exam — required by California for nontraditional law students who aren’t studying at a traditional school — on her fourth try.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she tweeted in December.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

“I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses),” she said.

I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉) pic.twitter.com/Fyy2TVG9lz — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

Hillary, meanwhile, said she was impressed by Kardashian’s legal knowledge.

“She worked so hard [on the bar] and persevered,” Clinton told People.

“We didn’t interview her about fashion … her many lines of commerce … her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance.”

I’ll acknowledge that Kardashian probably knows more about the law than the average person on the street about legal matters, given her studies and her work on criminal justice reform.

That’s not to say that a reality show star should know more about the legal system than a Yale Law graduate who was a practicing attorney and twice ran for president. If you needed evidence America dodged a bullet when she lost the 2016 election, this is it.

Ironic, then, that as Kim Kardashian transitions from trash reality pap into a career in law, Clinton is going in the opposite direction with “Gutsy.” The only difference is that people will actually watch Kim’s show.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.