Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye's Concerns About How She Dresses, Says She's Had an 'Awakening'

While Kanye West has been making waves with his new gospel album, Kim Kardashian West opened up about how her husband’s recent spiritual journey has affected her and their family.

Kanye West continues to bring Christian faith to the forefront of conversation with his newest album “Jesus Is King.”

Through the many biblical references in his lyrics, surprise performances at prisons across the country and transforming Sunday services, West is introducing a new crowd of people to Jesus and the Christian faith.

But is his newfound faith impacting his family in any way?

In a recent interview with The Cut, Kim Kardashian West opened up about her own journey over the past decade and her reaction to her husband’s concerns over her “sexy” fashion choices.

The celebrity couple recently fought over Kim’s Met Gala dress in the Oct. 13 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and looking at all these girls,” Kanye said to his wife the night before the Met Gala. “And then looking at my wife like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'”

“I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids.”

Kim, however, was frustrated.

“Just because you’re on a journey and you’re on your transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she responded.

Even though her fight with West made it seem like she was resistant to West’s concerns, possibly fueled by his newfound faith, she explained to The Cut that she’s had an “awakening” herself when it comes to her fashion choices.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that,” she said. “I listen to him and understand him.

“Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want. But I have kind of had this awakening myself,” she continued.

“I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that.”

She also said that she’s felt less pressure “to keep up,” which may also be influencing her awakening.

“I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up,” she said. “Not that I did it to feel like I had to keep up, but I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini.”

West’s concerns over imagery aren’t just affecting Kim, however.

In an appearance on “The Real” earlier this month, Kim shared that her husband had become more strict about the kind of imagery their four children have access to.

She explained that West removed televisions from the children’s rooms and even removed makeup from their oldest daughter’s — North’s — room.

“He’s had this epiphany of being … not that he wasn’t an amazing dad, but being a little more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery in our household and what they see,” she said.

“I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me,” she continued, adding that she and West still compromise on issues they don’t agree on.

She also said that West’s spiritual journey is setting a “great example” for their children.

