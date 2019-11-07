Kim Kardashian Supports Husband's Newfound Faith, Kanye 'Lives His Life with Christ and Our Family Does'

Kim Kardashian West said on Tuesday that she supports her husband Kanye West’s newfound faith, but also made it clear she still needs to stay true to who she is.

The subject came on while she appeared as a guest on “The Real” with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe when co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley asked Kim about a discussion regarding the revealing dress she wore to the Met Gala in May.

Mowry-Housley quoted Kanye saying on a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

“You built me up to be this sexy person,” Kim responded to him in the program.

Mowry-Housley asked Kim what she was thinking when they had this discussion.

“I do think that, you know, he is my husband, so, I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling. And he’s been going through this life change, and it’s mostly about the kids,” Kim said.

The 39-year-old went to explain as their four children get older, Kanye is also cautious about what the family has in their home.

“We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room — and he’s been very, had this you know epiphany of being this — not that he wasn’t an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see,” Kim said.

“I actually agree with it,” she added, “But I’m always gonna be me, and so, we had that discussion and that fight.”

Kim went on to observe that compromise is the nature of marriage.

“I think, at the end of the day that’s what marriage is. He’s gonna do things that I don’t agree with, and I support him, and vice versa,” she said.

Kim also talked about traveling to Armenia last month to have their three youngest children baptized in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral, which dates back to 303 A.D.

Kim, North, Saint and Chicago for the May 2019 issue of @voguemagazine, photographed by Mikael Jansson pic.twitter.com/mWHHsjXGxV — Kim Kardashian West (@KKWNavy) April 10, 2019

RELATED: Kanye's New Rules for 6-Year-Old Daughter Are a Revolt Against the Modern World

She and her sister Kourtney, who are of Armenian ancestry, were also baptized.

In a podcast with Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban in September Kim described her husband as a “born-again Christian,” The Daily Mail reported.

“He just lives his life with Christ and our family does,” she said. “I love that my kids are being raised in such a positive environment.”

Kanye’s recently released album “Jesus Is King” is No. 1 on the Billboard top 100 chart as of Wednesday afternoon.

