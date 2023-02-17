Kimberly Guilfoyle Gives Ex-Husband Newsom Reality Check After He Claims She 'Fell Prey' to Fox News

Kimberly Guilfoyle disputed Gavin Newsom’s claim that working for Fox News changed her during their five-year marriage.

According to Guilfoyle, California’s far-left governor is the one who transformed into someone she does not recognize.

Newsom told Democratic Party strategist David Axelrod last week on his CNN podcast that once Guilfoyle moved to New York City in 2004 and eventually took a job at Fox, she was “different.”

“She was a different person,” Newsom claimed. “She was working for … a progressive [district attorney]. … We were close with [now-Vice President Kamala Harris], she knew her well, and she was spending a lot of time in Democratic circles.”

Newsom, whose state is so mismanaged that people are moving out in droves, told Axelrod that after he became mayor of San Francisco, Guilfoyle took her ambitions out east for a job at Court TV before landing a gig at the country’s most-watched network.

“She fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way,” Newsom said.

The governor predicted his former wife would disagree with his assessment.

He was correct.

Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020, accused her ex-husband of rewriting history during a conversation this week with Charlie Kirk.

Calling his claim “absurd,” Guilfoyle defended her conservative chops by saying she had been a registered Republican since she was old enough to vote.

“Have you ever seen me to be someone that is led by others?” she asked the Turning Point USA founder.

“No, I have been a proud Republican and conservative — registering as a Republican, 18 years of age, attending [the University of California Davis], which has gone a little crazy, and a member of the [Young Republicans] there.”

“Gavin knows this,” she said. “I didn’t change. He did.”

According to Guilfoyle, Newsom was once a man who worked to improve the lives of his constituents.

“He used to be so proud to fight for small businesses, for entrepreneurs, for those hardworking men and women, and he’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left that is pushing him so far to the left that it’s unrecognizable.”

The pair discussed the state of California under Newsom’s leadership as Kirk compared the governor’s ambition to that of “Lucifer” himself.

Guilfoyle was asked if she thinks her former husband will run for president, and she said she has no doubt he will.

“I know he’s gonna run for president,” she said. “He’s always wanted to be president of the United States. … This is something that he wants very badly.”

She predicted her future father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, will face her ex-husband in the 2024 general election.

Very rarely do we see a former husband and wife take shots at each other in the media in such a high-profile way — and with so much on the line.

Guilfoyle was married to Newsom from 2001 to 2006. It’s safe to assume she knows him as well as anyone.

According to her, he once had intentions to do good things for the people of California — but ended up taking a path that further transformed the Golden State into an expensive and oppressive one-party failed state.

After she dispelled Newsom’s personal attack on her, she warned us that he intends to export his far-left policies to the rest of the country from the Oval Office.

That is a terrifying prospect.

