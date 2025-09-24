Share
Commentary

Kimmel Breaks Record on First Episode Back - Tells 4 Lies About Kirk Murder Fallout in Less Than 60 Seconds

 By Samantha Chang  September 24, 2025 at 4:53am
“Comedian” Jimmy Kimmel proved he’s a shameless, unrepentant liar when he insisted that he never intended to blame a Trump supporter for Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The left-wing foghorn made the absurd comments Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” which just returned from a six-day suspension.

As a reminder, the late-night talk show was yanked off air last week after its host falsely claimed a member of “the MAGA gang” had killed Kirk.

In reality, a leftist lunatic confessed in a text to his transgender boyfriend that he had murdered Kirk.

During his opening monologue Tuesday, Kimmel disingenuously insisted that he never intended to trivialize Kirk’s assassination or to blame a Trump supporter for it.

“I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human, and that is … it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said.

At this point, Kimmel tried to look sad — as if he were crying — despite the lack of a single tear from either of his eyes.

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. … Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions. … It was obviously a deeply disturbed individual,” he stammered.

“That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make,” Kimmel claimed.

He continued: “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution — and it isn’t, ever.”

In less than two minutes, Kimmel told four blatant lies while rationalizing his gleeful, inflammatory comments.

  1. Kimmel did try to downplay Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
  2. He did blame a Trump supporter for the murder.
  3. His intention was to blame a conservative for the killing.
  4. The killer does represent a political side: the emotionally incontinent, violent left.
As a reminder, on his Sept. 15 show, Kimmel said a Trump supporter had murdered Kirk. He also claimed conservatives were exploiting the tragedy.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said flippantly on Sept. 15.

It doesn’t matter that Kimmel’s low-rated show returned on Wednesday, because a large number of ABC affiliate stations across the nation — operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar — refused to air the show.

For reference, Sinclair operates the most ABC affiliate stations in the United States, and Nexstar operates the second most.

Instead of conducting himself with a shred of decency, “No Talent, No Ratings” Kimmel proved he deserves to be taken off the air forever.

His show adds nothing to political discourse or cultural enrichment, and its viewership is in the toilet — along with Kimmel’s moral compass.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




