Kimmel Uses ‘Pedophilia Film’ in Attempt to Shame Pence on Oscars Night

By Jonathan Pincus
March 5, 2018 at 11:29am

Sunday’s 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony was chock full of politicization and jabs at prominent conservatives.

During the opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel made references to #MeToo and Times Up — two movements aimed at ending rampant sexual misconduct present in the entertainment industry.

However, the host’s preaching seemed somewhat hypocritical, especially when he hurled a poorly timed joke at Vice President Mike Pence.

“Of the nine Best Picture nominees, only two made more than $100 million. That’s not the point,” Kimmel said. “We don’t make films like ‘Call Me By Your Name’ for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.”

The joke was widely panned on Twitter as being a pathetic admission of just how low liberal elites will sink in order to criticize the Trump administration.

However, the joke was more than just flat, it was hypocritical.

The film Kimmel referenced, “Call Me By Your Name,” centers around two gay individuals who engage in a sexual relationship with each other.

It is no secret Kimmel’s trajectory for the joke was aimed at Pence’s devout Christian background and opposition to legalized gay marriage.

However, Kimmel’s joke was tone-deaf at best — the relationship featured in the movie would be considered illegal in areas of the United States, as one boy is a 17-year-old minor while the other man is a 24-year-old adult.

While the film is set in Italy, which has a different set of laws regarding sex with a minor, in parts of the United States the act would be considered illegal. The joke is even more painful to listen to when considering that Hollywood was rocked in 2017 after countless instances of sexual misconduct within the industry began surfacing.

Because of this, the film received widespread criticism even before Kimmel’s ill-timed joke.

RELATED: Trump Mocks Oscar Failure With Brutal Tweet

Actor Corey Feldman, an entertainer at the forefront of exposing pedophilia in Hollywood, responded on Twitter after being told the film did not include instances of “child grooming.”

“Really? Have U seen it? What’s it about then? How do U justify a grown man starting a relationship w someone’s child?” Feldman asked.

Gabe Hoffman, co-producer of “An Open Secret,” a 2014 documentary centered around child sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, stated that the film was “questionable” at best.

“We think it’s at least questionable,” Hoffman told The Washington Times, adding that “at worst” the film is “glorifying pedophilia.”

As noted by The Times, the creation and release of the film is even more abhorrent when taking into account that in California, the age of consent is 18.

Many users took to Twitter to voice their dislike of Kimmel’s joke, and some even took a few jabs of their own at Hollywood elitists.

“At least you can leave you (sic) wife and daughter around Mike Pence,” one Twitter user wrote.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

By: Jonathan Pincus on March 5, 2018 at 11:29am

