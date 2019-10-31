SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Kimmel Video Designed To Mock Trump Misfires, Shows Trump Repeatedly One-Upping Obama

By Josh Manning
Published October 31, 2019 at 10:31am
Print

The insufferably sanctimonious Jimmy Kimmel, the former “Man Show” co-host whose trouser pockets women were frequently asked to fondle in exchange for time on camera, delights in descending into politics — or I guess ascending into politics, depending on how you view his style of comedy.

On Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host introduced a video comparing the way former President Barack Obama announced the death of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden with the way President Donald Trump announced the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Doubtless meant to mock Trump by contrasting his free-wheeling speaking style with Obama’s far more measured, restrained style, the video backfired.

Instead of depicting a refined Obama in comparison with an uncouth Trump, the video showcased a morally resolute, passionately engaged Trump who was thrilled to have bagged an evil mastermind and contrasted that image against a pathologically disengaged, preeningly anodyne Obama who seemed ambivalent to the death of America’s top enemy.

What’s even better is that the Kimmel clip is legitimately funny — thanks 100 percent to Trump’s personality and speaking style — so people want to watch the entire video and pass it around as well.

TRENDING: Schiff Strategy Backfires When Nat'l Sec. Witness Undercuts Multiple Dem Narratives

The mashup (as the kids call these things) begins with Obama announcing in a somber tone, “The United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden.”

It then quickly cuts to Trump elongating al-Baghdadi’s name as he bluntly proclaims the terrorist leader’s demise. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

Cutting back to his predecessor, we hear a potentially somnambulant Obama say, “The United States launched a targeted operation against that compound.”

Do you think Trump came across better than Obama in the Kimmel video?

Trump immediately follows, saying, “They did a lot of shooting, and they did a lot of blasting, even not going through the front door. You know, you would think you go through the door. If you’re a normal person, you say, ‘Knock, knock. May I come in?’”

The audience howls.

Back to Obama (now sounding like he’s resting comfortably on a Serta Perfect mattress): “After a firefight, they killed Osama bin Laden and took custody of his body.”

“He died like a dog,” Trump pronounces.

Bigger howls from the audience.

“Yet his death does not mark the end of our effort,” Obama says.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Demands Correction from Jimmy Kimmel for Using 'Long-Disproven Lie' for 'Cheap Laugh'

“A beautiful dog, a talented dog,” Trumps says, now talking about war dog Conan, who was injured helping take down al-Baghdadi.

Obama again: “We give thanks to the men who carried out this operation.”

“And I don’t get any credit for this, but that’s OK. I never do. But here we are,” Trump says.

Obama then finally says, “May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America,” after which Trump says, “And I’m writing a book! I think I wrote 12 books. All did very well.”

And the video wraps as the audience tries to recover its composure.

Kimmel and company surely hoped the piece would show Trump to be a buffoon and Obama a statesman. But they miscalculated.

Instead, Trump came off as a confident, unapologetic protector of the republic who’s also probably pretty fun to trade stories with at a bar.

Obama, on the other hand, didn’t sound presidential so much as he sounded like he could be lip-syncing to a recording made under the influence of some primo Colorado medical marijuana (probably a Hawaiian sativa hybrid). He was aloof. Reserving judgment. Too superior to cheer.

Not only did Trump come out of the clip looking markedly better than Obama, but everything Trump said would resonate with traditional Americans, while everything Obama said would utterly fail to engage those same people.

Trump’s blunt pronunciation about al-Baghdadi’s death, followed by his enthusiastic description of the firefight, followed by his New York accented “like a dog” description of al-Bagdhadi’s death — all resonated with the American people on a visceral level.

He came across as an American who loves a winner, won’t tolerate a loser and finds the thought of losing hateful (thanks, George S. Patton).

Obama came across as little more than a functionary, pronouncing the death of an evil man whose fate hardly concerns him. Walter Cronkite would have had more discernible emotion in his voice than Obama.

All of that is to say that Kimmel’s clip inadvertently highlighted the extreme differences between Trump and Obama and did so in a way that will resonate with Americans everywhere in the current president’s favor.

Kimmel accidentally reminded us what it felt like to have a president leading from behind and to live in a world where America was on the decline. That’s a feeling everyone needs to recall going into the 2020 presidential election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Josh Manning
Editor-at-Large, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is editor-at-large at The Western Journal. He has a background in higher education and experience in law enforcement. He holds a masters in public policy from Harvard University.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college where he also served as an interim vice president.

While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as editor-at-large.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







Kimmel Video Designed To Mock Trump Misfires, Shows Trump Repeatedly One-Upping Obama
Schiff Impeachment Witness: Trump Call to Ukraine Originated from Nat'l Security Staffers
Turns Out That 'Damning' Taylor Testimony About Trump Quid-Pro-Quo Was 100% Hearsay
Not a Fake: WH Releases Menacing Letter Trump Sent Turkey's President - So Intense People Thought It Wasn't Real
As Media Covers Kurdish Deaths, Trump Says Condolence Letters to Military Families Are Harder for Him Than Anything Else
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×