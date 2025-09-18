Kimmel Wants Out, Trying to Quit After Being Held Accountable for On-Air Lies According to Report

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly not taking the news of his show being take off the air very well.

Kimmel is reportedly “f***ing livid” with network ABC’s decision to take him down indefinitely after he lied about the motivations of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin, branding him a supporter of President Donald Trump despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

The New York Post relayed comments made by a source to the U.K.’s Daily Mail who said this was the “last straw.”

Kimmel is now “actively looking” to get out of his contract before ABC can fire him.

“Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract,” the source said.

Another source added that they’ve “never seen Kimmel this angry.”

The clip of Kimmel’s lie about the shooter is currently making the rounds on social media platform X.

Dear dishonest corporate media hobgoblins: Jimmy Kimmel did not make a “joke.” Jimmy Kimmel went on air and told the ABC audience that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA conservative, effectively blaming Charlie Kirk for his own assassination. Then he accusing the right of… pic.twitter.com/or7uP5i3AR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2025

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and put everything they can to score political points from it,” the host told his audience in one of the most egregious falsehoods he has ever told on television.

One person who was not upset by the news was Trump himself, who took to social media platform Truth Social to celebrate.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT,” the president wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.16.25 08:04 PM EST pic.twitter.com/aYRaVymXyX — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 18, 2025



Per the New York Post, the Federal Communications Commission said the only reasonable path forward was a public apology, and that pressure undoubtedly motivated Kimmel’s absence, but it’s irrelevant. The FCC does not control the culture, nor are they the authority conservatives look to in hopes of making things right.

Kimmel is gone because we are at war.

His lies were exposed in the court of public opinion.

The rules and norms of a civil society are put on hold to deal with this existential threat — a demonic cabal of leftists who showed after Kirk’s assassination that they want us dead.

Once this war concludes, the standard means of operating can return. Kimmel is not being “canceled” like so many conservatives who lost their jobs for years-old tweets or supporting a candidate or president that the mob hates.

Kimmel spread a malicious lie in a blatant fashion, one that could have gotten more people hurt, or worse.

He can whine and throw a tantrum all he wants. ABC should fire him quickly. Do not give him the satisfaction of walking away.

