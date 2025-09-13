This Kind of Rhetoric Is the Problem: Crockett Compares ICE to 'Slave Patrols' as Violence Escalates

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on “The Breakfast Club” Friday likened U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “slave patrols” as agents reportedly face a significant spike in assaults.

ICE agents are experiencing a 1000% increase in assaults as they conduct operations, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Crockett called ICE a “rogue policing force” on the radio show, arguing people would realize it resembled “slave patrols” if they knew black history.

“[W]e’re seeing that they are unleashing this rogue policing force that if they taught black history, they would know about slave patrols. Because when I look at what they are doing with ICE, it looks like slave patrols,” Crockett said. “And then you’ve got a Supreme Court that’s like, ‘Yeah, you can pick them up because of how they look or how they sound.’”

“That sounds like a slave patrol,” she continued. “Like, that is what policing was born of. So yes, we need to teach history.”

The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request on Monday to lift limits surrounding Los Angeles immigration raids.

President Donald Trump’s administration asked the justices in August to block a district court judge’s order barring reliance on race, location, type of work or speaking Spanish when making immigration stops. The administration argued the judge should not be permitted to “micromanage” immigration enforcement, particularly when one in every 10 people in the area is an illegal alien.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — who were all appointed by Democratic presidents — dissented.

“We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job,” Sotomayor wrote. “Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

ICE is currently conducting federal immigration enforcement operations in Massachusetts and Chicago. The Trump administration has previously conducted successful large-scale illegal migrant crackdowns in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Crockett claimed on “The Katie Phang Show” in March that “it is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally … it’s not a crime.” The congresswoman drew a rebuke from White House border czar Tom Homan on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.”

“It’s a crime to enter the country illegally under Title 8 United States Code 1325 and it’s really pathetic that any member of Congress [doesn’t] understand what the law says,”

Homan told host Stuart Varney. “They wrote the law, they enacted the law, [it’s] signed by a president. It is a criminal violation to enter the country legally. And if you’ve entered prior, it’s a felony.”

Moreover, during a Wednesday markup meeting, Crockett dismissed Kayla Hamilton — an autistic woman who was murdered at the age of 20 by an illegal immigrant — as a “random dead” person.

The House Judiciary Committee meeting included a markup of the Kayla Hamilton Act, which seeks to crack down on some UAC (unaccompanied alien children) placements. Hamilton’s killer entered the country illegally as an unaccompanied minor, during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

“[S]top playing these games and acting like you care about one particular situation. You take a situation and then you exploit what has happened to not only that person, but you exploit those families and you make it a game!” Crockett said.

“Stop just throwing a random dead person’s name on something for your own political expediency!”

