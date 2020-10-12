It’s kind of baffling, even for those of us who have been following politics for decades.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is said to be handily beating incumbent President Donald Trump in the latest 2020 presidential polls, but the crowds showing up for each candidate just don’t bear that disparity out.

For example, take the crowd — or rather, lack thereof — at one campaign stop Biden made with running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris on Thursday.

The pair were set to appear for the first time at a campaign event together while making their rounds in Arizona, including a meeting with Native American tribal leaders at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, according to The Arizona Republic.

They were joined by Cindy McCain, who, like her husband, the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain, is happy to join the opposition against real Republicans.

Still, it looked like your average weekday outside the venue, save for a single police car stationed to protect the building’s entrance.

“There’s really not much to see,” KSAZ-TV reporter Nicole Garcia said of the scene, reporting from outside the museum where the meeting was happening.

“I’ll step out of the way, but it’s kinda boring out here. So, it’s not your typical presidential campaign event. We don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or really much of what’s going on.”

Garcia conceded that the campaign kept the details hush-hush to “keep the crowds to a minimum” (no worries about that) because of COVID-19 concerns, but even the casual observer could see there was more to it than that.

“I mean, this is a pretty big event for the two of them to be campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention,” Garcia continued.

The reporter pointed out that Arizona is now “a battleground state, and so this is technically a big event, but not a lot of fanfare.”

Garcia said that the Biden/Harris campaign would later be launching its “Soul of the Nation” bus tour from the city.

(Perhaps the bus will draw a larger crowd if a couple of folks meander over because they think it is one of those chartered buses to the casino.)

Freelance writer José-Ignacio Castañeda shared more footage of the city’s reception for the candidates, with Phoenix police escorting the Biden/Harris motorcade by a handful of cheering spectators.

Even that didn’t come close to the energy the supposed front-runners would be expected to whip up weeks away from Election Day.

Although a global pandemic throws a monkey wrench into the works of a presidential campaign — making for a perfect excuse why nobody turned out to see the senile senior citizen and his shrill, intolerable running mate — it’s almost a plausible explanation. Almost.

As the president’s son Eric Trump said when he retweeted Garcia’s report on the appearance, such a pathetic lack of enthusiasm for Democratic candidates is “Never a good sign.”

Never a good sign… https://t.co/P4PPRta5Ng — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 11, 2020

And it’s not just this one time the campaign has had such abysmal turnout.

There was Sunday’s Biden/Harris campaign stop Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren held that had roughly the attendance of your average backyard barbecue.

— I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 10, 2020

There was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ rally for the Biden/Harris ticket last week that drew fewer revelers than a small-town folk festival.

In just a bit, Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a socially-distanced rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/XTu8hYgfr0 — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) October 3, 2020

And a Yuma, Arizona, stop for the candidates on that bus tour drew a handful of supporters while Vice President Mike Pence’s rally was “4,000+ strong” according to one Twitter user whose reply tweet showed both rallies.

VP Pence rally 4,000+ strong… pic.twitter.com/zzxJP0MGnT — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters rally by the thousands, even in the belly of the leftism beast, New York City.

Trump supporters close 5th Ave. to support COVID-19-stricken president https://t.co/E49qe16sjP pic.twitter.com/JX7XIrrzxM — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2020

Whether their candidate is present or not, they hold boat parades, motorcycle rallies, flag-waving events — all to show their unwavering support for President Trump.

Poll numbers are real data and should not be dismissed out of hand (that would be the same hubris that took down the Democratic Party in 2016).

Instead, conservatives should take it as a sign to be cautiously optimistic that other Trump supporters are out there, and in insanely large numbers.

The president has had to overcome so much already — endless sham investigations, an impeachment, a global pandemic — but his last and most difficult battle is yet to come in November’s election.

If he can’t surmount the years-long barrage of vicious media lies, the possibility of widespread voter fraud and a global pandemic to eke out an electoral victory, take comfort in the crowds he and his message routinely draw.

After all, even with the apparatus of the establishment media and deep state working tirelessly to elect Biden and Harris, they can’t even get their base voters to leave their house to wave at them.

