A disgraced member of the British royal family is officially a persona non grata at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles has informed his brother Prince Andrew that he is to vacate his official office at the royal residence, according to The Sun.

“Any presence at the Palace is officially over,” an insider said of the development.

Andrew will no longer be permitted to use the London palace as his official address.

“The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” the source said.

The Duke of York kept an official presence at the palace with the blessing of Elizabeth II after resigning from royal duties in 2021.

Andrew’s downfall from the good graces of the royal family stemmed from his relationship with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew settled a lawsuit with an Epstein victim who alleged that the royal sexually assaulted her earlier this year.

Virginia Giuffre asserted that Andrew raped her as a minor on numerous instances between 2000 and 2002, including on Epstein’s infamous “Pedophile Island.”

The disgraced royal did not admit to wrongdoing in his settlement with Giuffre, with sources familiar with the litigation indicating Andrew paid an estimated $12 million to Giuffre.

Andrew is slated to keep a residence at the royal estates in Windsor, according to the Sun.

Charles rejected Andrew’s entreaties to return as an active royal after ascending to the throne earlier this year.

The Duke of York was reportedly reduced to tears during a meeting in which Charles made it clear he wouldn’t be resuming duties as a royal, according to the Daily Mail.

Andrew was stripped of a UK-funded security detail that provided 24-hour-a-day protection earlier this month, according to The Sun.

It is expected that he will be guarded by a security detail funded by the royal family itself — that lacks the legal standing to carry firearms under British law.

Andrew is recruiting a new communications team in his new life as an inactivated royal, according to the Sun.

The staffers will be paid out of the pocket of Andrew himself.

