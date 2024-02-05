King Charles Cancels All Public Duties as Cancer Diagnosis Is Announced

Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The BBC reported that although the 75-year-old king had entered the hospital for treatment of an enlarged prostate, he is not suffering from prostate cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement, posted online, said.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement continued.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry, the king’s younger son, will be returning to England to be with his father.

Harry, who has distanced himself from the royal family, has reportedly spoken to his father about the cancer diagnosis.

On Jan. 29, Charles left the London Clinic after treatment for an enlarged prostate, according to ABC.

At that time, the palace said he would resume his public schedule after a “short period of recuperation.”

He was seen Sunday in public for the first time since his treatment, according to CNN.

The king, accompanied by Queen Camilla, waved to those he passed as he went to church in the Norfolk community of Sandringham.

Charles returned to London on Monday to start outpatient treatment, CNN reported. BREAKING: King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. He is undergoing treatment and has cancelled all public engagements. Shocking news. I wish His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m90tjLSBDQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2024

