King Charles' Cryptic Nickname for Meghan Revealed

 By Richard Moorhead  October 7, 2022 at 7:47am
King Charles III has a secret nickname for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, according to a new book.

The king calls the dissident royal “Tungsten,” according to an excerpt of “The New Royals” previewed in ET Online Tuesday.

The nickname refers to one of the hardest metals used in human engineering and chemistry.

The substance is considered useful for manufacturing bullets and missiles, according to the BBC.

Charles reportedly coined the nickname as a nod to what he saw as Meghan’s resiliency and toughness, according to the book.

Charles used this nickname for Meghan after Prince Harry married the American-born former actress according to the book, authored by royal expert Katie Nicholl. Charles, then Prince of Wales, used the phrase as Meghan began working as an active royal.

Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family are considered strained.

Harry and Meghan resigned as active, working royals in 2021, opting instead to become full-time American residents.

It’s unclear whether the nickname has since stuck. Meghan has criticized the royal family in interviews to the media, at one point spurring Queen Elizabeth to promise an investigation after accusing an unnamed member of the royal family of racism.

Some reports have suggested that Charles has moved to isolate the Sussexes from the royal family after succeeding his mother as monarch. Harry and Meghan were reportedly “uninvited” to a royal funeral reception reserved for working members of the royal family last month, for example.

Meghan’s reputation for interpersonal drama has rendered her one of the least popular royals with the British public. But the American-born former actress remains a royal, even as she’s resigned from active duties and no longer uses the title “her royal highness.”

A May YouGov poll revealed that Meghan was the second-least popular member of the royal family, coming out ahead only of disgraced Jeffrey Epstein associate Prince Andrew.

Royal family staff assigned to work with the Duchess of Sussex reportedly came to view her as a toxic, bullying personality, according to another book about the royal family published this month.

Meghan’s ex-staffers describe themselves as the “Sussex Survivors Club,” according to Valentine Low’s “Courtiers.”

Harry himself has a memoir scheduled to come out soon, which has Charles’ advisors “concerned,” according to Surrey Live.

The book could impact how Charles is viewed during his first 100 days on the throne.

