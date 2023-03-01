King Charles Evicts Harry and Meghan, Leaving Them 'Powerless' to Fight Back: Report

New reports claim that King Charles III has evicted Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the royal home that they left almost five years ago.

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth II offered the couple Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the royal estate at Windsor, as a wedding present. After living there for a few months, Harry and Meghan left for the brighter lights and bigger payday promised in North America.

The eviction report comes after Harry released a zinger-filled memoir, called “Spare,” and as speculation grows over whether Harry and Meghan will be invited to the May 6 coronation of the king, who is Harry’s father.

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.,” a royal insider said, according to the British tabloid the Sun.

“But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction,” the source said.

The report said the couple is in the process of identifying the possessions left behind that they want shipped to California.

According to Sky News Australia, the king wants Prince Andrew to move out of his current home at Royal Lodge, which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and move into the cottage as a way to cut royal expenses.

Andrew is no longer able to afford the upkeep of Royal Lodge after Charles, his brother, cut Andrew’s £250,000 annual grant due to the settlement of sexual abuse allegations against the prince from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was sexually abused at the hands of Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew is reported by the Sun as “resisting” the move.

Omid Scobie, who has written a biography of Harry and Meghan, wrote indignantly about the plan in an Op-Ed on Yahoo U.K.

He wrote that the action was a “crushing blow” for Harry, adding that it was “a clear sign of just how sour relations between the king and his son have become.”

“Given the timing of the news, it’s hard not to view it as a response to his son’s literary tell-all, which is said to have left the monarch ‘spitting mad,’” Scobie wrote.

“At a time when communication between Harry and his family has reached an all-time low, further details provided to the couple by the institution have been scant. The property, they were told, is needed for someone else. It’s news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the royal family ‘appalled,’” he wrote.

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good,” Scobie quoted a friend of Meghan and Harry, whom he did not name

Scobie wrote that he was told by a royal source that the king “is just fed up with the entire situation.”

Scobie said the couple was initially given only weeks to pack up their things, but that deadline was pushed back to summer, which means that if Harry and Meghan are invited to the coronation, they could stay there.

Scobie portrayed the action as a major blow to the couple’s security, saying that evicting them removed the one place where they could stay when visiting England that could provide appropriate protection.

