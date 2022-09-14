Parler Share
King Charles Forgets Date Despite Calendar Sitting in Front of Him, Whines Over Pen: 'I Hate This'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 14, 2022 at 4:35am
Many English and British kings are historically known for their theatrical battles.

King Charles III experienced one of the first of his reign on Tuesday.

It was not with the Normans or with the French — rather, it was with a leaking pen and a document that was improperly dated.

Charles was signing a document at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland when he realized he had dated the paperwork incorrectly.

The king was visiting Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch, according to the BBC.

“Is it September the 12th?” the king asked, only for an aide to clarify that it was Tuesday the 13th.

A small calendar was sitting on the desk in front of the king as he dated the document incorrectly, as the New York Post noted.

A calendar sits on a desk in front of King Charles III on Tuesday at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland as Charles forgets the date.
A calendar sits on a desk in front of King Charles III on Tuesday at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland as Charles forgets the date. (Niall Carson – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“Oh God, I’ve put the wrong date down.”

Charles’ wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, pointed out he had used the wrong date earlier on the document.

The king’s troubles were only beginning.

Charles then realized his pen was leaking ink on his hand.

“Oh, God I hate this!”

Camilla took the pen to make changes to the document as Charles rose from his seat.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing! It’s what they do, every stinking time.”

The miffed king went on to leave the room as he wiped down his stained hand with a handkerchief.

It’s not entirely clear if the king realized he was being recorded.

Do you think Charles is going to be a good king?

The 73-year-old king has taken on the role of Britain’s head of state as he mourns the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Nigel Farage, a British political figure who played a key role in the U.K.’s 2016 Brexit referendum, has suggested the new king is under “distress” from the sudden imposition of his duties.

However, Farage is praising Charles’ humanity and presence in his first days as head of state.

Charles experienced an earlier difficulty with an inkwell during his London accession ceremony, urging an aide to move the object as it obstructed his signature.

Charles waited in line as heir apparent to the throne longer than any British monarch in history.

