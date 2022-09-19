As Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and final journey to her resting place at Windsor Castle took place on Monday, King Charles III paid tribute to his mother with a personal note left on the queen’s coffin.

Attached to a bouquet set on top of the coffin, the note from the queen’s son read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” the New York Post reported.

The “R” behind Charles’ name on the note stands for “Rex,” the Latin term meaning “king” that is used by British monarchs.

The bouquet itself was also picked out specifically by the king. It featured cuts of myrtle which was also used in the queen‘s wedding bouquet when she married Prince Philip in 1947, the Post reported.

But aside from the personal tribute that the bouquet signified, the featured foliage in it also had specific symbolism: rosemary signified remembrance, myrtle signified a happy marriage and the English oak represented the strength of love, CNN reported.

The bouquet also held flowers that were cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House at the specific request of the king, according to CNN.

As the queen’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey for the funeral service, the king walked directly behind, ABC News reported.

On top of the coffin, along with the king’s note and bouquet, sat the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s Sceptre and the Sovereign’s Orb. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard as well, ABC reported.

The funeral service for the queen was an emotional time for the king himself as he was seen fighting tears at the end when the British national anthem “God Save the King” played, the Post reported.

Do you think the monarchy of England will continue in the same magnitude under Charles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (187 Votes) No: 71% (447 Votes)

Other members of the royal family were also emotional during the service.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, which is Prince Edward, the youngest child of the Queen, and his wife Sophie, were seen with tears during the funeral.

After the funeral service, members of the royal family also walked behind the casket as the procession through the streets began, the Post reported.

As the queen’s coffin was put into the hearse for the final journey to Windsor Castle, King Charles saluted it.

With the funeral service and the transportation of the queen to Windsor Castle marking the end of the nation’s official mourning period for the queen, King Charles thanked everyone for the support and love shown for the queen.

In a statement, the king said that he and his wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, “were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen,” CNN reported.

The queen will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She will rest there alongside her parents, her sister and her husband, Prince Philip, CNN reported.

The burial service for the queen will be attended only by members of the royal family, ABC reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.