King Charles Requires 1 Inch of Toothpaste Be Put on Brush - That's Just 1 on His Insane List of Demands

As the future of the reign of King Charles III takes shape with his pledge to serve, his demands from those who serve him reveal a very exacting taskmaster.

The New York Post noted that an Amazon Prime documentary “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm,” offered a window into the royal world of privilege.

The Post noted that staff at Clarence House, where he lived with Queen Consort Camilla since 2003 prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, refer to him as the “pampered prince.”

Charles had “everything done for him,” butler Paul Burrell revealed in the documentary.

“His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,” in a bathtub filled “only half full,” Burrell said.

The king even “has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”

Burrell had another anecdote the Express found worth sharing in 2019.

“On one occasion, he [Charles] rang me from his library and he said, ‘Oh Paul, a letter from the Queen seems to have fallen into my wastepaper bin. Would you pick it out?’” Burrell said.

Chef Graham Newbould, a former member of the royal staff, said breakfast did not vary, the Post reported.

Do you find the list of demands to be absurd? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (5333 Votes) No: 4% (229 Votes)

“Prince Charles has a healthier option. He’d have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices,” Newbould said.

“Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit and anything that’s a bit special that he is a bit fussy about,” Newbould said.

The website My London reported in April about the new king’s eating eccentricities.

Citing what it called an unnamed “ Royal source,” the site said Charles demands biscuits to be just so.

“Prince Charles enjoys cheese and biscuits at the end of many of his meals. Since he’s particular about everything, he insists that they be a certain temperature. The staff keeps a warming pan just to make sure they are hot enough for his liking,” the site reported.

A book by Tina Brown called “The Palace Papers,” gave more inside information on the royal family, according to Page Six.

The book said former aide Michael Fawcett, would oversee the “paraphernalia that preceded his boss like the baggage train of a Tudor traveling court including the Prince’s orthopedic bed, lavatory seat, and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper, plus two landscapes of the Scottish landscapes.”

“When he traveled to stay at friends’ country houses, a truck arrived the day before, bringing his bed, furniture, and even pictures, which his pampering aide Michael Fawcett ensured would be hung in his allotted bedroom in place of the possessions of his host,” Brown wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.