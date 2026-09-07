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Britain's King Charles III, left, reportedly laid down the law in a letter to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Windsor, right.
Britain's King Charles III, left, reportedly laid down the law in a letter to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Windsor, right. (Chris Jackson - pool - AFP / Getty Images; Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images )

King Charles Sends Pointed 'Shot Across the Bows' in Official Letter as Harry and Meghan Return to UK

 By Randy DeSoto  September 7, 2026 at 12:59pm
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King Charles said in a pointed official letter that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will remain private citizens after their move back to the United Kingdom from California last month.

“It seems to be something of a shot across the bows, making clear that any Prince Harry and Meghan visits should not be treated as royal engagements,” the BBC reported.

The letter, circulated by Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain (a top palace official) on the King’s behalf, read in part, according to People, “Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for Guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared.”

“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected,” the letter continued.

“It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” the King said.

Are you glad Harry and Meghan left the United States?

Prince Harry is expected to be supporting charities, including the Invictus Games, which are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England, next year, the BBC noted.

Meghan is also looking to re-engage in some of the charities and causes that she was associated with as a royal.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship posted on X regarding the letter, “So have Harry and Meghan been formally told by the King to get back in their box, or is this Lord Chamberlain letter simply setting out what we already knew? Either way, it’s unusual to release a letter such as this in the public domain.”

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Harry and Meghan are expected to live in the Cotswolds region, about two hours west of London, CBS News reported.

Their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — are enrolled to start school in the U.K. this month.

Harry has spent years fighting the British government over its decision to strip him of police protection when he and his family are in the UK.

The King’s letter read, “Any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace. Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities.”

The letter concludes, “All correspondence and administrative questions relating to the couple should be sent directly to their office, which will continue to operate separately from The Royal Household.”

After Harry and Meghan settled in California in 2020, they criticized members of the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. They did it again in a Netflix series in 2022, and Harry continued bashing them in his 2023 memoir “Spare.” 

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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