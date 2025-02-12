President Donald Trump pressed King Abdullah II of Jordan on Tuesday to accept Trump’s vision of a new Gaza, achieving what appeared to be a foothold in his effort to have Jordan and Egypt accept Palestinians who would be displaced from Gaza.

Since taking office, Trump has proposed that the United States shape the future of Gaza.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job, do something different,” Trump said, according to Middle East Eye.

Part of that plan has been resettling about 2 million Palestinians who currently live in Gaza, with Egypt and Jordan taking them in. That’s been a hard sell to date, but Trump talked up the concept with King Abdullah on Tuesday during a White House meeting.

“With all the challenges that we have in the Middle East, I finally see somebody who can take us across the finish line to bring stability, peace, and prosperity to all of us in the region,” Abdullah said during a photo op with Trump, according to Politico.

“It is our collective responsibility in the Middle East to continue to work with you, to support you, to achieve those lofty goals,” he said.

He said that Jordan would be able to take in about 2,000 sick Palestinian children.

“That’s really a beautiful gesture. That’s really good, and we appreciate it,” Trump said. “That’s music to my ears.”

During the photo op, Trump voiced confidence that his Gaza plan will become a reality, according to CNN.

“We’re going to have it. We’re going to keep it, and we’re going to make sure that there’s going to be peace and there’s not going to be any problem, and nobody’s going to question it, and we’re going to run it very properly,” Trump said.

“We’re going to take it. We’re going to hold it. We’re going to cherish it,” Trump said when speaking about Gaza.

Although Politico noted that on Monday, Trump talked about holding back aid to nations that would not help achieve his vision for Gaza, on Tuesday he downplayed that eventuality.

“We contribute a lot of money to Jordan and to Egypt, by the way — a lot to both. But I don’t have to threaten that, I think we’re above that,” he said.

A Tuesday comment from the king indicated, however, that Trump’s full plan for Palestinian displacement has not yet been approved.

“I stressed that my foremost commitment is to Jordan, to its stability and to the well-being of Jordanians,” the king later said in a post on X.

“I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position.”

Israel acquired control of the Gaza Strip during the 1967 Six-Day War. As noted by NBC, Israel occupied Gaza until 2005. In 2007, the terrorist organization Hamas took control of Gaza and oversaw it until the Israeli invasion that was launched after the October 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas.

