Kirk Memorial: Crowd Explodes as RFK Jr. Shares About His 17-Year-Old Niece, A Bible, And Charlie

Only after his death have many of us realized the magnitude of Charlie Kirk’s gift to young people.

Kirk, assassinated on Wednesday at the age of 31, gave America’s youth a joyful alternative to the secular world’s emptiness.

During a memorial for Kirk on Sunday evening at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew raucous applause when he told his fellow mourners that his own 17-year-old niece regarded Kirk as a role model.

“Yesterday, my 17-year-old niece left for Europe to go to college,” Kennedy said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Of course, the combination of Europe and college posed dangers for the young woman’s soul. But she took precautions against that.

“And while she was packing,” Kennedy added, “her mother, Amaryllis [Fox Kennedy], my daughter-in-law, noticed that she had put a Bible in her suitcase.”

No one bats an eyelash when a teenage girl packs makeup and half-a-dozen pairs of shoes. But a Bible?

“And Amaryllis was curious about it,” Kennedy continued. “She asked her. And Zoe said to her, ‘I want to live like Charlie Kirk.'”

The modern age has produced no greater falsehood than the assertion that one must keep politics and faith separate.

Indeed, how we live every day, in the political arena and elsewhere, invariably reflects our relationship with the spiritual realm.

Alas, many people of all ages have ignored that realm and fallen victim to the secular world’s singular temptation.

Speaking to those same mourners at Sunday evening’s memorial, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard described that perennial temptation, to which the leftist ghouls who celebrated Kirk’s murder have succumbed.

“Those who are full of anger and hopelessness and hate right now, some of them protesting outside this hall today, unfortunately, they do not have the spiritual happiness that Charlie experienced. They’re empty,” Gabbard said in a clip posted to X.

Then, she identified the source of the rage inside every angry leftist since Karl Marx.

“And this is where their anger is coming from,” Gabbard continued. “It is their rejection of God, their desire to be God. And therefore, they have made God their enemy.”

In short, Kirk showed young people how to live close to God at all times. So the agents of darkness had to kill him.

They could not silence him, however, nor could they destroy his legacy. He lives on in the hearts and minds of Kennedy’s niece and millions of others.

