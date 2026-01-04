What if Kirk's Assassination, Prager's Paralysis, and Peterson's Illness Prove We're Finally Loosening Satan's Grip on America?

PragerU founder Dennis Prager’s paralysis last November, psychologist Jordan Peterson’s illness, and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination — these are three awful, heart-wrenching moments for three men who brought people not only to conservatism, but more importantly closer to God.

Are each of these incidents proof that the evil one is losing a country that is trying to return to faith?

On Nov. 23, National Review published a story about Prager’s status after a fateful day in November of 2024. He had fallen getting out of the shower, and after surgery on his spine, it was confirmed he was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Prager, in a tale of triumph and inspiration, remains steadfast and his spirit had not changed, according to his broadcast co-host Julie Hartman.

Hartman’s piece for National Review appropriately ties these three men together — Prager, Peterson — who the New York Post reports was close to dying after getting pneumonia and sepsis last summer, and Kirk who was taken from us on Sept. 10.

These three men were outspoken in matters of faith and suffered horrible tragedies.

When Satan senses his reign may be compromised, he will try to target the light.

If you refuse to collude with Satan, you find yourself on a collision course with him.

Pew Research reported in February 2025 that Christianity’s decline seems to have slowed down or even leveled off.

A study reported by Deseret News in September 2025 found that Gen Z and Millennials have higher rates of church attendance than the older generations.

Clearly, a change is taking place.

When you have a culture that encourages frivolity, short-term satisfaction, and outright hedonism, you find only cold emptiness awaiting those who engage with it.

More Americans are realizing that living without Christ can only bring darkness and sadness.

What started for many as political curiosity or a desire to become more educated to fight back against leftist doctrine became a spiritual journey.

The political realm acted as a vehicle to spiritual renewal.

Kirk was taken from us far too soon. Peterson and Prager we still have. Their work is not only something to applaud, but to emulate.

We need more strong people of faith in this country with courage. We need more people willing to put themselves on a collision course with Satan.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.