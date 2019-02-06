Democrat 2020 Candidate Attempts To Cash In on Her SOTU Facial Expressions

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent out a fundraising tweet during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to raise money for her 2020 presidential campaign.

“Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this,” Gillibrand tweeted with a GIF of herself sighing and rolling her eyes.

Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this. https://t.co/nKcdxOJAhY #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4Hkotw8e5S — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 6, 2019

Pay $5 to put an end to your eye-rolls? Sorry, no can do. — Danita Clark Able (@DanitaClarkAble) February 6, 2019

TRENDING: Major Claims from Stacey Abrams’ SOTU Rebuttal Don’t Fair Well in Fact Check

Not happening Kirsten. — Laureen (@llmk1253) February 6, 2019

Gillibrand’s exasperated expression was responding to Trump’s praise of the United States economy and increasing wages.

“Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and growing for blue collar workers, who I promised to fight for, faster than anyone else. Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps,” Trump said at the time.

“The United States economy is growing almost twice as fast today as when I took office, and we are considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world.”

The New York senator announced in January that she was launching an exploratory committee to seek the Democratic nomination to run for president against Trump in 2020.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: House Democrats Have Already Begun Their Battle To Get Trump’s Tax Returns

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.