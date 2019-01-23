Democratic Presidential Candidate Won’t Rule Out Packing Supreme Court with Liberal Judges

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand signaled her openness to expanding the Supreme Court beyond nine seats if her party retakes the Senate and the White House in next year’s elections.

Gillibrand, a second-term senator from New York, appeared on the left-wing podcast PodSaveAmerica on Tuesday, where she was asked about either placing term limits on Supreme Court justices or adding additional seats, in order to push the court in a liberal direction.

Gillibrand declined to rule out the drastic measures.

“Well they’re interesting ideas that I would need to think more about,” she said.

“But I do think what President Trump has done with the judiciary is, is shocking and is so destructive.”

Gillibrand added that both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were “disqualified in my mind because of their records, because of their previous statements, because their belief that money is speech and that corporations have the same free speech rights as you, and I think that’s outrageous.”

Gillibrand’s statement got some attention in the media, but maybe not the reaction she was hoping for.

Gillibrand Flirts With the Idea of Packing the Supreme Court https://t.co/JcuZAX3GbF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 24, 2019

Flirt is all she can do. What a joke. — Debra Blankenship (@DebraBlankens19) January 24, 2019

That doesn’t mean the left wing of the Democrat Party and American politics doesn’t like the idea, though.

It’s time for progressives to start talking seriously about packing the Supreme Court. Republicans don’t play by the rules or care about fairness, so neither should we. — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) October 5, 2018

The Democratic Party’s left-wing base has increasingly pushed for extreme measures, including court-packing, in order to shift the ideological tilt of the nation’s highest court.

Multiple House Democrats have also floated the possibility of trying to impeach Justice Kavanaugh.

Those were the stakes in the 2018 midterms when Democrats were trying to regain control of the House.

With liberals like Gillibrand seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020, the stakes will be even higher.

