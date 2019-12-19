Kirstie Alley Blasts Term 'Democratic Socialist,' Says It's Nonsensical Like 'Gentle Nazi'

Kirstie Alley is one of our favorite conservative celebrity Twitter users, and there’s a good reason: She’s fond of comparing the term “democratic socialist” to “gentle Nazi.”

That witty remark came during a Twitter fight the former “Cheers” actress had with Democratic adviser and former Hillary Clinton strategist Peter Daou this weel.

Daou is apparently a supporter of the fashionable-among-liberals theory that billionaires, much like cold sores or outbreaks of wheat rust, don’t serve any earthly purpose. On Monday, he asked his followers to name one “good reason” why billionaires should exist as opposed to, I assume, being taxed out of existence.

Can you give me a good reason one person should have a BILLION dollars?? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 16, 2019

Well, why should anyone have any arbitrary amount of wealth? I’m assuming Peter Daou is a wealthier man than I am. Why’s that so? What makes the number “billion” so special, other than the fact that it’s a big, scary number in the base 10 system that liberals think shows that someone’s gotten too wealthy?

Anyhow, he got a bit of a clapback from conservatives, which led to this tweet later on:

Welcome to all the rightwingers defending billionaires because you think they care about you. Hint: They don’t. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 16, 2019

WARNING: The following tweet contains profane language that some readers may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

“Welcome to all the rightwingers defending billionaires because you think they care about you,” Daou tweeted. “Hint: They don’t.”

So wait: The determining factor in whether or not someone should be able to keep the money they’ve made is if they care about me?

This is a new one.

Anyhow, Alley came up with one good reason why billionaires ought to exist.

“Because they created something so f—ing marvelous that the whole world wanted it!” Alley said.

Because they created something so fucking marvelous that the whole world wanted it! https://t.co/tzuBOpHI5I — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 17, 2019

“So all the world’s billionaires just made wonderful things, they didn’t gain any advantage from a system geared to squeeze the last drop of blood out of working people, they weren’t helped with obscene tax breaks…. it was just their wonderful gift?” Daou responded.

So all the world’s billionaires just made wonderful things, they didn’t gain any advantage from a system geared to squeeze the last drop of blood out of working people, they weren’t helped with obscene tax breaks…. it was just their wonderful gift? https://t.co/B4rGC0MCET — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 17, 2019

“You asked for ONE good reason a single person should have a billion dollars.. I gave you ONE,” Alley said. “There are several more. You didn’t ask for a debate or a thesis. Your request must have been rhetorical so you could demonstrate your brightness.”

You asked for ONE good reason a single person should have a billion dollars.. I gave you ONE. There are several more. You didn’t ask for a debate or a thesis. Your request must have been rhetorical so you could demonstrate your brightness 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄 https://t.co/WQ9CDRwYFn — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 17, 2019

You can tell that brains all over Hollywood were melting at this. So, of course, the mob now descended on Alley — who handled it like a pro.

PS all you Socialists can “school” me till your heads fall off.. I will never NEVER be agreeable to a Socialist government ..and your renaming it “democratic socialist” is as a dumb as “gentle nazi”…so save your ink and move along — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 17, 2019

“PS all you Socialists can ‘school’ me till your heads fall off.. I will never NEVER be agreeable to a Socialist government ..and your renaming it ‘democratic socialist’ is as a dumb as ‘gentle nazi’…so save your ink and move along,” she wrote.

This isn’t inaccurate, by the way.

Democracy, at some level, requires a dedication to liberalism in the classical liberal sense — adherence to free markets, the freedom to produce and the ownership of the means of production.

As much as it might say it doesn’t, socialism always exists in opposition to this. For now, at least, Daou is targeting billionaires. It’s usually not long before they start asking why there are millionaires. Although certainly not as repellent as a “gentle Nazi,” it’s not far off.

If you think otherwise, just take a look at Venezuela.

I don’t expect billionaires to care about me, which seems to be Daou’s yardstick for whether or not you should be able to keep your money if you’ve earned a lot of it.

In fact, I’d prefer billionaires just left me alone, as I would mostly do the same to them.

The idea that their money is ours for the taking is a bit ridiculous, as if they’re an appropriate target for our hate because they’ve earned money. Alley makes some excellent points here — points Daou should (but won’t) take into account.

