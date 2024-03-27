KJP Panics, Hangs Up in Middle of Interview When Reporter Shows He Isn't a Democratic Party Propagandist

In the summer of 1937, Adolf Hitler opened the “House of German Art,” a ghastly exhibition of Nazi-themed artwork. The Fuhrer personally selected each piece, not for its artistic quality but for its usefulness in advancing Nazi ideology. Thus, the selection made a mockery of merit.

Today, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, commonly referred to as “KJP,” personifies the “House of German Art.” She exists in her role for the same reason it did.

In a remarkable interview with WBT radio in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, KJP first bristled when News Director Mark Garrison asked if President Joe Biden has dementia, and then, after stumbling over her words on both that question and a subsequent question about inflation, abruptly ended the interview by hanging up the phone.

“I don’t understand the fragility of this person,” another radio host said of KJP afterward.

Fragility, of course, tends to plague those who, deep down, recognize themselves as frauds.

Accustomed to friendly treatment from the corrupt establishment media, KJP perhaps did not anticipate the kind of questions she received.

“When I told a number of people that I was talking to you today, it was interesting, though, they all said, ‘Would you please just ask her, does the president have dementia?’ So before I move on from that, does he?” Garrison asked.

The news director framed the question as something that, understandably, “a number of people” wanted to know. After all, Biden often gives the impression of not knowing where he is. Furthermore, much like his beleaguered press secretary, the president struggles to say coherent things.

Rather than treat Garrison’s question as legitimate, KJP adopted the coward’s strategy of feigning offense.

“I can’t even believe you’re asking me this question. That is an incredibly offensive question to ask,” she said.

“But you know people ask it,” Garrison replied.

“Wait, no, let me, no-no-no, no, no, you, Mark, you, you, you’re taking us down this rabbit hole, let me, uh, let me, uh, let me be very clear about this,” KJP said, invoking a favorite phrase of hers that absolutely drips with irony.

The press secretary then made generic remarks about the president’s physician, as well as the president’s focus and “historic” record.

“And so, I’m not even going to truly, truly, uh, really, you know, take, take the premise of your question. I think it is, uh, incredibly insulting, and, uh, so we can, you know, we can move on to the next question,” the White House’s chief spokeswoman said.

Garrison then asked about gas prices and grocery prices.

Incredibly, KJP responded by citing Biden’s “middle class” and “working class” upbringing — she did not specify which — in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Then, she blamed former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before claiming that Biden has actually made grocery prices lower.

Finally, she decided that she had had enough of the interview.

“And with that, thank you so much, Mark. Have an amazing, amazing day,” she said before hanging up the phone.

“Wow!” the other radio host exclaimed.

“She hung up,” Garrison said, chuckling in apparent disbelief.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, the White House claimed that WBT edited the interview and added sound effects.

Readers may listen to a nearly three-minute clip of the interview below. And, of course, they may decide for themselves whether those alleged additions altered the substance of KJP’s lying, petulant response.

Karine Jean-Pierre was so triggered that she hung up on a radio host Tuesday after he asked if Biden has dementia. The White House claims the audio was edited and that she didn’t really hang up. Nevertheless, she sounded like she was going to cry. Report: https://t.co/5dmcHNyLEh pic.twitter.com/l9NpVmbcQg — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 27, 2024

KJP has come in for substantial criticism from those who believe she occupies her position only because she happens to be a black lesbian.

“[At] least his questions ticked all the boxes, like her hiring,” one user wrote on X.

As least his questions ticked all the boxes, like her hiring — Snowflake Assassin (@SnowflakeAssas1) March 27, 2024

Tucker Carlson, however, has expressed a different theory.

“You look at the White House press secretary, who can barely speak English, who’s one of the stupidest people I’ve ever seen and a transparent liar. You wouldn’t hire her to run your copy machine,” Carlson said while interviewing longtime anti-establishment commentator Alex Jones in December.

“She’s the White House press secretary. Why would you do that? And it’s not because of her race or who she sleeps with. I think the whole point is she’s so obviously repulsive that it makes you feel bad about the country to see her,” Carlson added.

Readers may view Carlson’s comments on KJP in the clip below.

SEE IT: Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) describes @WhiteHouse @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre: “You look at the White House press secretary who can barely speak English, who’s one of the stupidest people I’ve ever seen and a transparent liar. You wouldn’t hire her to run your copy… pic.twitter.com/uKX3tPaEzV — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 8, 2023

Indeed, KJP has a far more insidious purpose as press secretary than simply checking diversity-related boxes.

In short, she reminds us that merit has no place in Biden’s America. Like the “House of German Art,” she exists to crush our spirit.

