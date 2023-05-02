KJP Roasted for Absolutely Insane Claim from WH Podium: 'Maybe the Biggest Lie'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the absurd claim on Monday that illegal immigration is down by 90 percent under the Biden administration.

The claim was made with no context during her daily briefing and went unchallenged by the supposed journalists in the White House press corps.

Perhaps many were simply too hungover from partying at and after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.

In any event, Jean-Pierre was asked how Biden intends to address the issue of illegal immigration.

She responded with what was one of her biggest lies to date — and that is saying something.

An official White House transcript of her answer said:

“In the meantime, [Biden has] put forth some — he has tools that he’s used to — to make sure that we do this — we actually deal with the immigration system in a humane way, and in a — in a way that is that — that actually deals with what we’re seeing at the border.

“And that’s why you’ve seen the parolee program be so successful. It has — it has — it has — when it comes to illegal migration, you’ve seen it come down by more than 90 percent, and that’s because of this act — the actions that this President has taken.”

KJP: “When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken.” pic.twitter.com/amp3rZi1kT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2023

Do you miss when Kayleigh McEnany was press secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1395 Votes) No: 2% (26 Votes)

What?

The claim was immediately called out for the lie it was (with one Twitter user writing, “Maybe the biggest lie from the White House podium so far this year”), and Jean-Pierre was appropriately roasted online:

Maybe the biggest lie from the White House podium so far this year https://t.co/5oKIl0erkP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 1, 2023

Which is why the Biden admin is now sending 1,500 troops to the border to militarize it. https://t.co/h6zclyONQz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2023

We are suffering through the largest tidal wave of illegal immigration in human history and it’s not even close. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 1, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre: “When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken.” pic.twitter.com/SQLYz1Jawc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

She’s so dumb she may believe this. Then again, she is Ron Burgundy and that binder is her teleprompter, so… https://t.co/bjcgtmuv0w — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 1, 2023

If Biden has taken actions in any way to decrease the number of illegal border crossings, then no one told the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Maybe those whose communities have been inundated by illegal immigrants have simply imagined that their public services are strained and that they are dealing with a humanitarian crisis that is not of their own making.

Perhaps the country collectively used its imagination to hallucinate the return of “kids in cages.”

.@POTUS and @SecMayorkas are putting kids in cages at the border. Thanks to Mark Morgan, @jaeson_jones and @NEWSMAX for showing the truth. Where’s the mainstream media? Where’s the outrage? pic.twitter.com/bPOc1FQDaJ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 29, 2023

Jean-Pierre’s ludicrous statement was even given community fact checks on Twitter.

One said, “Migrant border crossings in fiscal year 2022 topped 2.76 million, breaking previous record.”

Another stated, “From 2016 to 2020, the average annual number of illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border was 479,005. For the years 2021 and 2022, the average increased significantly to 1,938,409.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, whose beat is the southern border, also issued his own fact check when he called Jean-Pierre’s deceptive statement “false.”

The reporter offered some context as to where Jean-Pierre might have pulled the 90 percent statistic.

“There was a window of time earlier this year where encounters with Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans did temporarily dip 90% after a policy change, but other countries, like China, shot up over 800%,” Melugin reported.

He concluded, “Illegal crossings, including Venezuelans, back at peak highs now.”

False. There was a window of time earlier this year where encounters with Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans did temporarily dip 90% after a policy change, but other countries, like China, shot up over 800%. Illegal crossings, including Venezuelans, back at peak highs now. https://t.co/Vunv5dnLqx — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 2, 2023

Jean-Pierre’s statement was just another example of the Biden administration’s attempts to deflect from its failures and gaslight the public.

The inept face of the inept White House has apparently decided to swing for the fences.

If you’re going to tell a lie, it might as well be a big one.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.