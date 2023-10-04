KJP's Briefing Interrupted as Every Reporter's Phone Goes Off at the Same Time
At least a couple of federal government meetings were interrupted Wednesday by … the federal government.
A White House news briefing was in progress when the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s nationwide test of alert capabilities caused a bit of a ruckus.
“Oh! There you go!” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented, as cell phones around the room began to screech.
“It works,” Jean-Pierre added. “Every couple of years, folks.”
Over at the Capitol, the same thing happened during legislative meetings.
The shrieking tone interrupted GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas as he spoke at a hearing about semiconductor chip manufacturing during the Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee meeting.
“Yes, we rely on these chips for consumer electronics and cars, but they’re also in just about every –” Cruz broke off his statement and looked at his phone as the high-pitched tone sounded off. He waited — and waited — and waited for the extended tone to go silent.
The audience began to chuckle as Cruz began to show annoyance.
When the screeching tone finally stopped, he quipped, “We have an emergency in semiconductors.”
The tests were scheduled to begin at around 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. FEMA said in a statement that the Wireless Emergency Alerts portion of the exercise would send a test alert to consumer cell phones.
The accompanying text message reportedly read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
“The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” the agency reported.
Some used the opportunity to comment on other issues involving the federal government.
You know who didn’t get a FEMA alert?
Lahaina residents when it mattered.
“You know who didn’t get a FEMA alert?” Citizen Free Press asked. “Lahaina residents when it mattered.”
The comment was a reference to the hundreds displaced and at least 115 killed in the devastating wildfire that swept through the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui Aug. 8.
At least one social media channel tied the alert to an observation about U.S. border security.
While you’re wondering about what the government MIGHT do to you during the 5G FEMA Emergency Alert System Test, this is what they ARE doing to you on the border. This is #RedDawn without the parachutes. Where will you hide? #SecureTheBorder #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/FLrjvANlio
“While you’re wondering about what the government MIGHT do to you during the 5G FEMA Emergency Alert System Test, this is what they ARE doing to you on the border. This is #RedDawn without the parachutes,” read the text above a video of illegal immigrants swarming across the U.S. southern border.
Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis’ team also tied a message in with FEMA’s alert and the border crisis.
🚨LOOK! Team DeSantis sends out fundraising text after FEMA test! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wsViIgMSvd
“Did you hear that? FEMA’s testing our alarm for a national emergency.
“So. Are. We. Our border is wide open, people are suffering, kids are being lied to. Donate now to Help Ron DeSantis put an end to the real crisis.”
Perhaps the most ominous comment was from broadcaster Glenn Beck, who commented that “Russia is also conducting emergency tests this week to prepare for nuclear blasts.
FEMA is conducting a nationwide emergency alert system test on Wednesday. Russia is also conducting emergency tests this week to prepare for nuclear blasts. That’s JUST a coincidence though, right? Nothing to worry about, right???
“That’s JUST a coincidence though, right? Nothing to worry about, right???” he added.
