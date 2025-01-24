President Donald Trump sounded a wakeup call to the cabal of globalist “elites” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alerting them — in no uncertain terms — that he’s back to reclaim America’s mantle as the world’s preeminent superpower.

Trump delivered the high-impact, 14-minute speech virtually from the White House on Thursday.

In his address, the two-time president said he’s ushering in an unprecedented “Golden Age” for the United States, whose rising tide will lift all boats.

“Three days ago, I took the oath of office, and we began the Golden Age of America,” he said.

“Our country will soon be stronger, wealthier, and more united than ever before, and the entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this incredible momentum.”

Trump said to make America great again, he’s taking sweeping measures to stem illegal immigration, end anti-meritocratic diversity programs, and curb climate alarmism.

“That’s why from the moment I took office, I’ve taken rapid action to reverse each and every one of these radical left policies that created this calamity — in particular with immigration, crime, and inflation,” he said.

“I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal — I call it the Green New Scam — withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord, and ended the insane and costly electric-vehicle mandate,” Trump said.

Trump said, he also declared a “national energy emergency to unlock the liquid gold under our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure.”

“The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we’re going to use it,” he vowed.

“Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, it will make the United States a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto.”

Trump said he’s working to reduce global oil prices, which have led to punishing consumer gas prices.

“I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil,” he said.

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to ending globalist wars.

“Before even taking office, my team negotiated a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, which wouldn’t have happened without us,” he said.

“Our efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully under way. It’s so important to get that done. … It’s time to end it,” Trump underscored.

The president warned any deadbeat NATO members that they must pay their fair share of defense spending because it’s unfair that the United States has shouldered most of the financial burden of ensuring peace in Europe.

“I’m also going to ask all NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, which is what it should have been years ago. It was only at 2 percent, and most nations didn’t pay until I came along,” he said.

“I insisted that they pay, and they did because the United States was really paying the difference at that time, and it was unfair to the United States.”

Trump invited all nations to “come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest [corporate] taxes of any nation on Earth.”

“But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff — differing amounts, but a tariff which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars, and even trillions of dollars, into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt,” the president said.

“Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place on Earth to create jobs, build factories, or grow a company than right here in the good old USA.”

Trump promised that restoring American greatness will in turn make the rest of the world richer and safer.

