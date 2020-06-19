SECTIONS
Klobuchar Says She Told Biden To Pick 'Woman of Color' as Running Mate After She Withdrew

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2020.Tom Williams / POOL / AFP via Getty ImagesDemocratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2020. (Tom Williams / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

By Bradley Evans
Published June 18, 2020 at 8:40pm
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, once considered a top contender to serve as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election, is withdrawing her name from consideration.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday, Klobuchar said it was time to “put a woman of color on that ticket.”

“This is a historic moment. And America must seize on this moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” she said.

“And there are so many incredibly qualified women,” she added, “but if you want to heal this nation right now — my party, yes, but our nation — this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”

Klobuchar’s standing as a potential VP pick for Biden had diminished in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As a prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minnesota — whose county seat is Minneapolis — Klobuchar declined to prosecute multiple police officers who had been accused of using excessive force on suspects during arrests.

When Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes, media scrutiny of Klobuchar’s tenure as prosecutor increased.

The response on Twitter to Klobuchar’s announcement was mixed, with many suggesting that her call for Biden to choose a “woman of color” might undermine Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s chances of being Biden’s running mate.

Others called for Biden to choose a woman of color, such as California Sen. Kamala Harris.

While Biden has not released any official list of potential VP choices, several candidates — such as Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Florida Rep. Val Demings and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as Harris and Warren — are widely believed to be in contention.

Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.







