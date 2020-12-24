Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump’s demand that Americans get a $2,000 coronavirus relief check.

Trump earlier in the day released a video criticizing both the waste within the bill Congress passed and the size of the $600 checks that the bill would give most American adults.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said.

During an MSNBC interview, the former Democratic presidential candidate said Trump’s stance on the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress “is an attack on every American, people who are struggling to get by right now, out of work, whose unemployment, the unemployment is going to basically end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass, people who are out of work, people who need the help.”

TRENDING: NYC Restaurants Join Together for Incredible Takedown of Andrew Cuomo

Klobuchar said that the bill also contained funding to implement a program for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, adding that “we need the help for the states to get the vaccines out and he is literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution.”

“This was a hard-fought negotiation,” she added. “Democrats were pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and he knows very well we’re reaching the end here with the unemployment, with our small businesses can’t take it anymore.

“But he should not be doing this right now when his own treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was involved in the negotiations from beginning to end,” Klobuchar said.

“He is literally trying to burn this country down on his way out,” she said.

Klobuchar noted that if Trump were to veto the bill Congress passed, the votes exist to override that veto.

Many pushed back against Klobuchar.

If Americans have any sense they won’t re-elect Klobuchar. A very evil, hate filled women who actually says Trump wanting $2000 for the people instead of $600 is an attack on the people 😂😂😂 Giving them more money is an attack on them how? @realDonaldTrump — TDL (@TDL_Coop) December 24, 2020

Klobuchar Fumes @ Trump After He Demands Bigger Stimulus Cks: ‘An Attack On Every American,’ ‘Trying 2Burn Country Down’ HEY AMY, ⁦@amyklobuchar⁩, TALK 2 YOUR DEM COMRADES, TELL THEM 2 OPEN THEIR STATES SO SMALL BIZ CAN GET BACK 2 WK! Problem solved https://t.co/z5qAe99tcg — GodSpeed (@God_SpeedUSA) December 24, 2020

RELATED: Here Are Some of Biden's Biggest 'Day One' Promises So Far, Including a Strict Mask Order

“It has actually been Donald Trump’s party that’s been holding that back in the Senate. He needs to deliver on the votes and we can get that done as well,” Klobuchar told reporters Wednesday, according to KMSP-TV.

“Whatever it is, I really can’t waste time trying to figure out what’s in the president’s head,” she said.

“We’re more than happy to get that direct payment increased. The Democratic party wanted to go ahead with those,” Klobuchar said. “But at the same time, he needs to sign this bill. He has days to do it.”

The bill that Trump objects to includes something called the Save Our Stages program, which would devote $15 billion to performing arts venues impacted by the coronavirus. Klobuchar is a supporter of the project.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.