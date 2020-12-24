Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Klobuchar Slams Trump After He Demands Bigger Checks for Citizens: 'An Attack on Every American'

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 24, 2020 at 8:00am
P Share Print

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump’s demand that Americans get a $2,000 coronavirus relief check.

Trump earlier in the day released a video criticizing both the waste within the bill Congress passed and the size of the $600 checks that the bill would give most American adults.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said.

During an MSNBC interview, the former Democratic presidential candidate said Trump’s stance on the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress “is an attack on every American, people who are struggling to get by right now, out of work, whose unemployment, the unemployment is going to basically end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass, people who are out of work, people who need the help.”

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Her Bizarre Plan To Get Trump Out of the White House: Report

Klobuchar said that the bill also contained funding to implement a program for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, adding that “we need the help for the states to get the vaccines out and he is literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution.”

“This was a hard-fought negotiation,” she added. “Democrats were pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and he knows very well we’re reaching the end here with the unemployment, with our small businesses can’t take it anymore.

“But he should not be doing this right now when his own treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was involved in the negotiations from beginning to end,” Klobuchar said.

“He is literally trying to burn this country down on his way out,” she said.

Klobuchar noted that if Trump were to veto the bill Congress passed, the votes exist to override that veto.

Many pushed back against Klobuchar.

RELATED: Here Are Some of Biden's Biggest 'Day One' Promises So Far, Including a Strict Mask Order

“It has actually been Donald Trump’s party that’s been holding that back in the Senate. He needs to deliver on the votes and we can get that done as well,” Klobuchar told reporters Wednesday, according to KMSP-TV.

“Whatever it is, I really can’t waste time trying to figure out what’s in the president’s head,” she said.

“We’re more than happy to get that direct payment increased. The Democratic party wanted to go ahead with those,” Klobuchar said. “But at the same time, he needs to sign this bill. He has days to do it.”

The bill that Trump objects to includes something called the Save Our Stages program, which would devote $15 billion to performing arts venues impacted by the coronavirus. Klobuchar is a supporter of the project.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Here Are Some of Biden's Biggest 'Day One' Promises So Far, Including a Strict Mask Order
Trump Announces New Round of Pardons, This Time Including Paul Manafort
Klobuchar Slams Trump After He Demands Bigger Checks for Citizens: 'An Attack on Every American'
ICE: Over 4,000 Known or Suspected Gang Members Were Deported in Fiscal Year 2020
If You Spot This Walnut-Sized Mass in Your Christmas Tree, Remove It from Your Home Immediately
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×