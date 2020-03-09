Klobuchar Sparks VP Rumors with Slip of the Tongue at Biden Event

Whether she said what she was thinking, or spoke without thinking, failed Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar found a way to get back into the headlines Saturday.

The Minnesota senator, who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden after quitting the race, was campaigning for him Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in advance of Tuesday’s high-stakes primary when her words went off the rails.

“I could not think of a better way to end my candidacy, as hard as that was to do with our beloved staff and everyone else, than to join the tick–,” she said, quickly trying and failing to cover the choice of words.

“Join the; join the; Joe Biden,” she stammered as the crowd roared. She finally added, “Kidding.”

She tried to start again, but it came out, “than to Joe.”

TRENDING: 'We All See What’s Going on Here:' Dem Strategist Says 'Deteriorating' Biden Will Lead to Disaster for Party

After several other false starts interrupted by cheering, she finally finished her comment.

{ WATCH } A slip this morning by Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event for Joe Biden in Grand Rapids. “I could not think of a better way to end my candidacy, as hard as it was to do with our beloved staff and everyone else, than to join the tick—“ pic.twitter.com/KZvzqNzkUJ — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) March 7, 2020

“Guys, I was going to say … ,” she said as the crowd cheered her name, “than to join the terrific, the terrific, terrific campaign of Joe Biden.”

Would Sen. Amy Klobuchar be a good vice presidential pick? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 21% (50 Votes) 79% (185 Votes)

The pool of potential vice presidential candidates includes former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to Fox News. Names of various other ex-presidential candidates have also been floated.

Abrams has made her desire to be vice president clear. Last month, she told “The View” hosts that she “would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee.

“It’s a bit disconcerting because it seems really obnoxious for me to say that out loud since no one’s asked me,” she added.

“As a woman of color, especially as a black woman, this is an unusual position to be in for someone to be considered possibly the next vice president,” Abrams said. “It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to pretend, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want it.’ Of course I want it.”

Speculation about what a Biden ticket might look like was rampant on Twitter.

RELATED: Court Motion: Hunter Biden Refusing To Release Financial Docs in Paternity Case

Given the critical importance of the electoral votes in the Midwest, Klobuchar will be an important ally. Makes sense to add her to the ticket. But Warren, Harris, and Abrams also would be strong, and Abrams could put Georgia very much in play. — Bob Brussack (@bobincork) March 8, 2020

President: Joe Biden VP: Stacey Abrams Attorney General: Kamala Harris Secretary of Defense: Pete Buttigieg Secretary of State: Amy Klobuchar Senate Finance Committee Chairman: Bernie Secretary of Treasury: Elizabeth Warren If we unite behind Biden now, this can all happen — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 2, 2020

Last week, President Donald Trump told a North Carolina rally crowd that he was certain deals were made when Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race.

“Mayor Pete, he quit out last night and then I hear a senator from a state we’re going to win … she dropped out,” Trump said. “Sounds like they made a deal. They both supported sleepy Joe. You know why? They made a deal,” he said.

Trump, joking about his own impeachment allegations, then used the phrase “quid pro quo” to describe whatever deal was brokered.

“No good. Quid pro quo. They made a deal. Impeach them. They should be impeached,” Trump told the roaring crowd.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.