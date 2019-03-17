Klobuchar Takes Unexpected Swipe at O’Rourke

Minnesota Democratic senator and 2020 presidential contender Amy Klobuchar took a swipe at her Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke over the weekend, saying that, unlike him, she was not “born to run” for president.

“It was probably more when I got to college. When I was growing up, in high school, that’s not what girls thought they were going to do,” Klobuchar said in a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Politico reported.

“My parents, I think, thought it was a possibility. But I really didn’t. And so for me, it’s something that’s happened over time, as I’ve realized I can do things,” Klobuchar said.

“I can get elected to the secretary-treasurer of my high school class. I can move on from there.

“And so I think it’s something that I didn’t have from birth.”

TRENDING: HS Junior CJ Pearson Lashes Out Against Ocasio-Cortez: ‘If Anyone Is the Boss, It Is We the People’

This comes as O’Rourke was quoted he feels “born to be in” the 2020 presidential race in an interview with Vanity Fair released Wednesday before launching his official bid Thursday.

Klubochar wasn’t the only one who didn’t like the quote.

TBH, saying you were “born to run” is an incredibly tone deaf and privileged thing to say. — Wawasense (@wawasense) March 17, 2019

The left’s unhealthy infatuation with good looks, charisma and “stardom;” but Zero substance. Goes with living their lives vicariously, daily, through Hollywood typed day-dreams and stage crafts #PathologiesMorePrevalentOnLeft — Bob J Wert (@Bobwert) March 17, 2019

This democrat primary season is going to sound like an argument between 5 year olds isn’t it? — Dr. Ratnick’s Pouncing Cat (@bubba_jameson) March 17, 2019

Klobuchar was one of the first Democratic senators to announce her candidacy for the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Minnesota Democrat made the announcement on Feb. 10 in her home state.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Responds to Controversy Over His Disturbing Teen Writings

Do you think Amy Klobuchar can win the Democratic nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

After her announcement, reports broke that she has a history of allegedly being rude to staff, making many of her employees cry, as well as reportedly hitting one of her staffers with a binder.

The Minnesota Democratic has since defended the reports about treating her staff poorly, saying she is tough enough to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin if elected president.

Both Klobuchar and O’Rourke will have to fight through the crowded Democratic primary in order to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.