Klobuchar Takes Unexpected Swipe at O’Rourke

Amy KlobucharChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesMinnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar lashed out at Democratic presidential nomination rival Robert "Beto" O'Rourke on Sunday, saying she never felt that running for president was something she was "born to do." (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Henry Rodgers
Published March 17, 2019 at 7:43am
Modified March 18, 2019 at 2:12pm
Minnesota Democratic senator and 2020 presidential contender Amy Klobuchar took a swipe at her Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke over the weekend, saying that, unlike him, she was not “born to run” for president.

“It was probably more when I got to college. When I was growing up, in high school, that’s not what girls thought they were going to do,” Klobuchar said in a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Politico reported.

“My parents, I think, thought it was a possibility. But I really didn’t. And so for me, it’s something that’s happened over time, as I’ve realized I can do things,” Klobuchar said.

“I can get elected to the secretary-treasurer of my high school class. I can move on from there.

“And so I think it’s something that I didn’t have from birth.”

This comes as O’Rourke was quoted he feels “born to be in” the 2020 presidential race in an interview with Vanity Fair released Wednesday before launching his official bid Thursday.

Klubochar wasn’t the only one who didn’t like the quote.

Klobuchar was one of the first Democratic senators to announce her candidacy for the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Minnesota Democrat made the announcement on Feb. 10 in her home state.

After her announcement, reports broke that she has a history of allegedly being rude to staff, making many of her employees cry, as well as reportedly hitting one of her staffers with a binder.

The Minnesota Democratic has since defended the reports about treating her staff poorly, saying she is tough enough to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin if elected president.

Both Klobuchar and O’Rourke will have to fight through the crowded Democratic primary in order to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

