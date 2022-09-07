Parler Share
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing on Tuesday.
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing on Tuesday. (MANDEL NGAN - AFP / Getty Images)

'I Knew This Was Coming': Doocy Corners WH Press Sec Over Her Tweets on 2016 Election

 By Randy DeSoto  September 6, 2022 at 6:17pm
Parler Share

Tweets White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made about past “stolen elections” including in 2016 are now coming home to roost now that President Joe Biden has gone on his MAGA Republican election deniers being a threat to democracy rampage.

During his Independence Hall address on Thursday, Biden brought up elections and/or election deniers no less than 11 times, saying MAGA Republicans “refuse to accept the results of a free election,” and they’re “empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.”

On Tuesday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pointed out that Jean-Pierre tweeted that Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stole their elections.

“Oh, I knew this was coming,” she interjected as Doocy began his question by referencing her tweets.

“Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump,” Jean-Pierre wrote in December 2016 after Trump’s win.

Trending:
Meghan Markle Did Not Travel to See Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Forced to Make Trip Alone: Report

The tweet came in response to MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posting, “So if a foreign nation takes something of ours, we should let them keep it?” In other words, Russia stole the election.

On at least two separate occasions, Jean-Pierre tweeted that Kemp stole the 2018 Georgia governor’s race from Democratic rival Stacey Abrams.

Do you think Doocy made a good point?

In light of these tweets, Doocy asked, “If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?”

“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” Jean-Pierre responded. “I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and what was in danger of voting rights.”

Jean-Pierre went on to try to draw a distinction between her and other Democrats who denied the 2016 presidential results and MAGA Republicans not accepting the 2020 race as legitimate.

Related:
Biden Says MAGA Republicans Are Election Deniers, So RNC Assembles Video of Dems Questioning 2016, 2004, 2000

First, the press secretary explained that she now accepts that Trump and Kemp won their elections.

Well, that’s a convenient switch now that her boss is saying election deniers are a threat to democracy, and Trump is no longer in office.

Jean-Pierre further argued that Trump incited a “mob” and an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021. Just a reminder, Trump called for protesters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

“It was an attack on our democracy,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Let’s not forget people died that day. Law enforcement were attacked that day. That was the danger that we were seeing at the time,” she added. “That’s what the president has called out. And that’s what he’s going to continue to call out.”

Let’s get a few facts straight.

The only people who died on Jan. 6 were protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Police officer. That was the only shot fired during the “insurrection,” by the way.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the following day, the District of Columbia’s chief medical examiner determined. Two other officers took their own lives in the days following the riot.

These deaths are of course tragic, but different than a “mob” attacking and killing them, which did not happen.

Of the hundreds of thousands of “MAGA Republicans” gathered in Washington, D.C., that day, the vast majority were there to petition their government for a redress of grievances, as the Constitution guarantees their right to do.

Of those, some hundreds have been charged with engaging in violence, resisting arrest, etc.

If the shoe were on the other foot, and leftists had been protesting Trump winning a second term, it would not have surprised me if Biden and Jean-Pierre and other Democrats had characterized Jan. 6 as a mostly peaceful protest.

Biden was all but silent during the summer of 2020 when protesters swarmed the White House and the federal courthouse in Portland.

The Secret Service reported on May 31, 2020, that more than 60 agents and officers received injuries in the riot that took place outside the White House and nearly a dozen were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Trump was rushed to a bunker below the White House after protesters breached the outer barricades of the property.

In Portland, rioters injured 140 federal agents by throwing fireworks, Molotov cocktails, chemicals, frozen water bottles and aiming high-intensity lasers at their eyes, blinding some for days, local NBC news affiliate KGW-TV reported.

Doocy was right to call out Biden’s and Jean-Pierre’s hypocrisy.

It’s time for Biden and his team to drop the whole MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy thing and get back to governing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Embalmers Baffled After Finding Numerous Long, Fibrous Clots Inside Corpses - Something Isn't Right Here
'I Knew This Was Coming': Doocy Corners WH Press Sec Over Her Tweets on 2016 Election
GOP Eyes 146-Year-Old Rule That Could Cut Biden Officials' Pay to $1 If They Refuse to Testify
Biden Says MAGA Republicans Are Election Deniers, So RNC Assembles Video of Dems Questioning 2016, 2004, 2000
Watch: Biden Realizes He's Being Heckled During His Speech and Gets Baited Into Reacting
See more...

Conversation