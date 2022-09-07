'I Knew This Was Coming': Doocy Corners WH Press Sec Over Her Tweets on 2016 Election

Tweets White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made about past “stolen elections” including in 2016 are now coming home to roost now that President Joe Biden has gone on his MAGA Republican election deniers being a threat to democracy rampage.

During his Independence Hall address on Thursday, Biden brought up elections and/or election deniers no less than 11 times, saying MAGA Republicans “refuse to accept the results of a free election,” and they’re “empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.”

On Tuesday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pointed out that Jean-Pierre tweeted that Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stole their elections.

“Oh, I knew this was coming,” she interjected as Doocy began his question by referencing her tweets.

“Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump,” Jean-Pierre wrote in December 2016 after Trump’s win.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

The tweet came in response to MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posting, “So if a foreign nation takes something of ours, we should let them keep it?” In other words, Russia stole the election.

On at least two separate occasions, Jean-Pierre tweeted that Kemp stole the 2018 Georgia governor’s race from Democratic rival Stacey Abrams.

In light of these tweets, Doocy asked, “If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?”

“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” Jean-Pierre responded. “I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and what was in danger of voting rights.”

Yes – the race was stolen. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 12, 2019

Jean-Pierre went on to try to draw a distinction between her and other Democrats who denied the 2016 presidential results and MAGA Republicans not accepting the 2020 race as legitimate.

Doocy: “You tweeted Trump stole an election, you tweeted Brian Kemp stole an election. If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?” Jean-Pierre: “That comparison that you made is just ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/gOpQVmW2aO — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 6, 2022

First, the press secretary explained that she now accepts that Trump and Kemp won their elections.

Well, that’s a convenient switch now that her boss is saying election deniers are a threat to democracy, and Trump is no longer in office.

Jean-Pierre further argued that Trump incited a “mob” and an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021. Just a reminder, Trump called for protesters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

“It was an attack on our democracy,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Let’s not forget people died that day. Law enforcement were attacked that day. That was the danger that we were seeing at the time,” she added. “That’s what the president has called out. And that’s what he’s going to continue to call out.”

Let’s get a few facts straight.

The only people who died on Jan. 6 were protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt who was shot by a Capitol Police officer. That was the only shot fired during the “insurrection,” by the way.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes the following day, the District of Columbia’s chief medical examiner determined. Two other officers took their own lives in the days following the riot.

These deaths are of course tragic, but different than a “mob” attacking and killing them, which did not happen.

Of the hundreds of thousands of “MAGA Republicans” gathered in Washington, D.C., that day, the vast majority were there to petition their government for a redress of grievances, as the Constitution guarantees their right to do.

Of those, some hundreds have been charged with engaging in violence, resisting arrest, etc.

If the shoe were on the other foot, and leftists had been protesting Trump winning a second term, it would not have surprised me if Biden and Jean-Pierre and other Democrats had characterized Jan. 6 as a mostly peaceful protest.

Biden was all but silent during the summer of 2020 when protesters swarmed the White House and the federal courthouse in Portland.

The Secret Service reported on May 31, 2020, that more than 60 agents and officers received injuries in the riot that took place outside the White House and nearly a dozen were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Trump was rushed to a bunker below the White House after protesters breached the outer barricades of the property.

Flashback May 2020: The far-left rioters tore apart the barrier outside the White House piece by piece in an attempt to storm the building and burn it down. Many in the mob called for the president to be lynched. #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/krfqIRglNY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2022

In Portland, rioters injured 140 federal agents by throwing fireworks, Molotov cocktails, chemicals, frozen water bottles and aiming high-intensity lasers at their eyes, blinding some for days, local NBC news affiliate KGW-TV reported.

U.S. Marshals spoke with NBC about the antifa violence perpetrated against officers protecting federal property in Portland. Some have been badly injured by explosives, rocks, concrete & much more. Rioters are trying to break inside the courthouse & burn it down. pic.twitter.com/lNRDzo6JNq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Doocy was right to call out Biden’s and Jean-Pierre’s hypocrisy.

It’s time for Biden and his team to drop the whole MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy thing and get back to governing.

