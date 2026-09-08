A man who took a stab at robbing a Texas bank forgot that in Texas, there is always someone with a gun.

The incident took place on Aug. 31 in Cedar Hill, Texas, according to KXAS-TV.

Police responded moments after 9 a.m. to a Chase Bank after receiving a report of a robbery in progress, according to a Facebook post from the Cedar Hill Police Department.

Police were told “an individual entered the bank armed with a knife and demanded money from employees.”

While the suspect was making his demands, a witness acted.

“During the incident, an armed witness discharged a firearm, striking the suspect,” the post said.

“The suspect ran from the location and was located in close proximity by Cedar Hill Officers who immediately began life saving measures,” the post added, noting that he later died.

“The customer who discharged their weapon remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities,” the post said.

Police did not name either the robbery suspect or the customer who shot him.

“No shots were fired by police officers. No significant injuries to bank employees, customers, witnesses, or officers have been reported at this time,” police said.

The FBI was called out from Dallas. Police said the investigation is continuing.

As noted by KXAS, Texas law allows legal gun owners to carry their weapons inside a bank.

The law gives gun owners support for intervening to prevent death or serious injury.

Bank Customer Shoots Robber At Chase… Then This Detail Changes Everything You’re at the bank on a Monday morning. Nine a.m. Withdrawal, deposit, whatever it is you do at the bank. Then boom — you’re in a gunfight. That’s what happened at a Chase Bank in Cedar Hill, where… pic.twitter.com/s0CidFg6sv — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) September 3, 2026

Over at USAcarry.com, Luke McCoy provided the moral of the story.

“Nobody carries a gun to the bank on a Monday morning because they expect a man with a knife to walk in behind them,” he wrote.

“That is the whole argument for carrying every day and not just when a trip feels risky,” he added.

“The mindset has to be that the ordinary errand is the one that matters, because you do not get to pick the morning.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.