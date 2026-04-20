Knives Out: Bill Maher Recounts Having 'Creep' Eric Swalwell on His Show: 'I Never Liked Him'

The knives are out as the sun sets on Eric Swalwell’s political career.

They always are when the fall is complete and the risk that comes with taking on a prominent Democrat is gone. That is exactly why it was so safe for Bill Maher to put a dagger in Swalwell this past week.

The longtime HBO host spent part of Friday recounting his experiences with Swalwell as though he saw all the scandals coming.

Conveniently, that realization arrived only after defending Swalwell became impossible, and after multiple women accused the disgraced former congressman of egregious behavior.

Maher told his audience on “Real Time” that he “never liked” Swalwell, who he called a “creep.”

WARNING: The following video contains coarse language that may be offensive to some viewers.

“I gotta say, we had him on a couple of times. Ask my staff, I never liked him. I don’t have good gaydar, but I got creepdar. I always thought this guy was a f***ing creep,” he said.

NEW: Bill Maher says his 'Creepdar' was going off when Eric Swalwell was on his show, jokes that he is such a creep that he is the type of person who would send a d*ck pic to the Pope. "I don't have good gaydar, but I got creepdar." "I always thought this guy was a f*cking… pic.twitter.com/IrZS9Ilrl5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 18, 2026

Maher added, “I never liked him, and yet so many Democrats stood by him. Now that we’re finding out that it was such an open secret, you know, I hear this so many times. Bill Clinton, it was an open secret in Arkansas. Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, you know, even Larry Craig, remember?”

The question is, if Maher believed all of that, why was Swalwell sitting across from him on national television so many times?

Why was he booked, platformed, and normalized for so long if Maher’s intuition told him something was wrong?

Sure, Swalwell’s political collapse unfolded rapidly over the past 10 days.

After launching his gubernatorial campaign in late 2025 and emerging as a leading contender, he was hit with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and outright accused of rape.

On April 12, he suspended his campaign while denying the most serious accusations. Now he has resigned from Congress entirely.

Only then did the full chorus against him begin.

But Maher is only now part of it, and is suddenly eager to say what they “always knew.”

This is a pattern on the left.

The Democratic Party’s heroes are held up as fighters, and allegations against them are ignored because they are useful for ratings, cash, or legislation.

Then, the moment these people become a liability, the knives come out, and everyone scrambles to distance themselves — including people like Maher, who is often viewed as the reasonable Democrat.

Who else in Congress is being protected right now because they are still useful?

What “open secrets” are quietly being tolerated in the House and Senate until they become politically inconvenient?

How many whispers against other Democrats has Bill Maher heard?

The HBO host deserves some credit for calling out Swalwell as a “creep,” but why wasn’t he doing it in real time when it mattered?

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