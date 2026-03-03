Share
News
Members of the FBI conduct an investigation near Buford's bar Sunday in Austin, Texas. Two victims were killed and 14 others hospitalized following a mass shooting early Sunday morning. The gunman was also killed.
Members of the FBI conduct an investigation near Buford's bar Sunday in Austin, Texas. Two victims were killed and 14 others hospitalized following a mass shooting early Sunday morning. The gunman was also killed. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

What We Know About the African and Extremely Likely Jihadist Mass Shooter in Austin

 By Bryan Chai  March 2, 2026 at 5:14pm
Share

As victims continue to grapple with a senseless Sunday shooting that left two dead and more than a dozen others injured, details are beginning to trickle out regarding the identity of the alleged shooter.

And the emerging details paint the picture of a deeply disturbed man who had been radicalized through Islam.

According to The Associated Press, Texas was rocked after an Austin bar was shot up early Sunday morning.

Tragically, two people were killed in the shooting. Another 14 were injured. The alleged gunman also died in an exchange of gunfire with authorities.

The gunman was identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne.

The suspect reportedly drove around Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden — just a few miles from the University of Texas at Austin — around 2 a.m. before parking, getting out, and opening fire with his rifle.

Local FBI officials said they are investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism, given the way the shooting unfolded after the U.S. and Israel successfully wiped out the current leadership regime in Iran.

As more reports emerged, new details about the gunman only reinforced the thinking that this may have been connected to Islam.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported Sunday that the alleged shooter was wearing clothes emblazoned with “Property of Allah” and was potentially wearing an undershirt with Iranian symbols on it.

In addition, Melugin also reported on the age and citizenship status of the suspect.

Related:
Cornyn Forced into Runoff with Ken Paxton After Outspending Texas AG 33–1

“Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the Austin, TX mass shooter was a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Senegal and was living in Pflugerville, TX, and material recovered from his person and vehicle give possible indications of a nexus to terrorism, as the FBI announced earlier today,” Melugin posted to X.

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy echoed similar reports on X — and didn’t hold back when lambasting the suspected shooter:

“This Islamist murderer of Americans in my home of Austin, TX came on a tourist VISA, OVERSTAYED for years, applied for LPR status through his American citizen wife – granted under Bush (no doubt amid GOP celebration of the joys of ‘melting pot’ legal immigration), and may have divorced her, became a U.S. citizen years later under Obama, then applied for citizenship for two more of his wives in succession!” Roy posted.

He added, “Then he was arrested in Texas in 2022.  This is why we are losing our country, our immigration system is a joke, and should PAUSE ALL immigration.”

The Associated Press explained: “Diagne first entered the U.S in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and became a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen, according to DHS. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013, the department said. Diagne was originally from Senegal, according to multiple people briefed on the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.”

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Former Red State Mayor Found Guilty After What Her Kids Saw Her Doing
Former NASCAR Driver Dead at Only 42: 'I Love You and I Miss You So Much Already!!!'
McDonald's Takes Center Stage in Latest Luigi Mangione Development
Newsom Taken to Task After He Rages at SCOTUS for Critical Transgender Ruling
Blue State Drivers Are Getting Hammered: 'One of the Least Affordable Necessities of Daily Life'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation