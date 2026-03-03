What We Know About the African and Extremely Likely Jihadist Mass Shooter in Austin

As victims continue to grapple with a senseless Sunday shooting that left two dead and more than a dozen others injured, details are beginning to trickle out regarding the identity of the alleged shooter.

And the emerging details paint the picture of a deeply disturbed man who had been radicalized through Islam.

According to The Associated Press, Texas was rocked after an Austin bar was shot up early Sunday morning.

Tragically, two people were killed in the shooting. Another 14 were injured. The alleged gunman also died in an exchange of gunfire with authorities.

The gunman was identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne.

The suspect reportedly drove around Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden — just a few miles from the University of Texas at Austin — around 2 a.m. before parking, getting out, and opening fire with his rifle.

Local FBI officials said they are investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism, given the way the shooting unfolded after the U.S. and Israel successfully wiped out the current leadership regime in Iran.

As more reports emerged, new details about the gunman only reinforced the thinking that this may have been connected to Islam.

UPDATE: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources to me & @Brooketaylortv, the Austin, TX mass shooter was wearing clothing that had the words “Property of Allah” on it and was possibly wearing an undershirt/T-shirt that had an Iranian flag or Iranian representations on it. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported Sunday that the alleged shooter was wearing clothes emblazoned with “Property of Allah” and was potentially wearing an undershirt with Iranian symbols on it.

In addition, Melugin also reported on the age and citizenship status of the suspect.

“Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the Austin, TX mass shooter was a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Senegal and was living in Pflugerville, TX, and material recovered from his person and vehicle give possible indications of a nexus to terrorism, as the FBI announced earlier today,” Melugin posted to X.

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy echoed similar reports on X — and didn’t hold back when lambasting the suspected shooter:

This Islamist murderer of Americans in my home of Austin, TX came on a tourist VISA, OVERSTAYED for years, applied for LPR status through his American citizen wife – granted under Bush (no doubt amid GOP celebration of the joys of “melting pot” legal immigration), and may have… — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 1, 2026

“This Islamist murderer of Americans in my home of Austin, TX came on a tourist VISA, OVERSTAYED for years, applied for LPR status through his American citizen wife – granted under Bush (no doubt amid GOP celebration of the joys of ‘melting pot’ legal immigration), and may have divorced her, became a U.S. citizen years later under Obama, then applied for citizenship for two more of his wives in succession!” Roy posted.

He added, “Then he was arrested in Texas in 2022. This is why we are losing our country, our immigration system is a joke, and should PAUSE ALL immigration.”

The Associated Press explained: “Diagne first entered the U.S in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa and became a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen, according to DHS. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013, the department said. Diagne was originally from Senegal, according to multiple people briefed on the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.