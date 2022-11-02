'I Know Enough to Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Points Out Obvious Issues with Paul Pelosi Attack

Asking any questions about the details surrounding the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi inside the San Francisco home he shares with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is considered verboten on the left.

That said, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has quite a few of them she’d still like answered — because, in her words, “I know enough to smell a rat.”

On her SiriusXM podcast on Monday, Kelly cast doubt on claims the attack on Paul Pelosi was politically motivated, given that suspect David DePape is a “lunatic.”

“I feel like at a minimum, the SFPD has egg on its face, because even under the most generous story to Paul Pelosi and to the San Francisco police, they were in the house when this guy attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer,” Kelly said.

According to a federal affidavit from first responders, the hammer blow that put Paul Pelosi in the hospital didn’t occur until after they were in the residence early Friday morning.

“At 2:31 a.m., San Francisco Police Department (“SFPD”) Officer Colby Wilmes responded to the Pelosi residence, California and knocked on the front door,” the affidavit reads.

“When the door was opened, Pelosi and DEPAPE were both holding a hammer with one hand and DEPAPE had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm. Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DEPAPE responded that everything was good. Officers then asked Pelosi and DEPAPE to drop the hammer.

“DEPAPE pulled the hammer from Pelosi’s hand and swung the hammer, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately went inside and were able to restrain DEPAPE. While officers were restraining DEPAPE, Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground.”

To Kelly, this didn’t look particularly good.

“I’m not sure how that happened,” she continued. “How do you have police officers on site and an 82-year-old gets attacked with a hammer in front of you when you have a gun as a police officer?”

“It’s one of the many questions here. As you point out, there are security cameras all over that house. You can see them from the outside – were they turned on?” Kelly asked.

“If not, why not? She’s the speaker of the House,” she added, noting that “far less-known public figures than Nancy Pelosi have taken extra security measures in and around San Francisco, given how high the crime rate is there, it would be insane for them not to have their cameras on.”

She also noted to her guest, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, that there was body cam footage from the police as well.

“Let’s see it. Let’s see it all,” she said.

“I don’t know what went on, [but] I know enough to smell a rat. There’s something going on here that they’re not telling us. I just don’t know what it is.”







DePape is facing numerous charges, according to CNBC.

The state of California has hit him on attempted murder, burglary, assault and false imprisonment counts. Meanwhile, federal officials have pressed charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official.

DePape, described as a nudist activist with mental health and drug issues who bought into numerous conspiracy theories, was reportedly on a “suicide mission” looking for the speaker of the House, who he planned to “kneecap” with the hammer, CNBC reported. He allegedly had other targets, although those have not been revealed.

That said, it’s easy to understand why one can easily smell a rodential form here, particularly given the conflicting information that was given by authorities in the aftermath of the attack — information that’s now called “misinformation” if a right-wing source dares repeat it after it’s been clarified.

The most curious bit was the rumor that a third person was inside the house and opened the door for police. Politico called this one of several “baseless claims” in its reporting on the conservative reaction to the attack, without actually noting the basis for the not-at-all “baseless” allegation was a poorly worded Politico writeup of vague information from the San Francisco Police Department.

modern journalism is just so, so wild. pic.twitter.com/HGEAhPcasj — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 31, 2022

MORE: The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door. (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

Furthermore, the San Francisco police have been relatively mum about DePape’s criminal record, with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson saying on his Monday show that “authorities in San Francisco have refused to tell us or anyone else.”

With less than a week left until the midterms, then, yes — it’s easy to smell a rat. There might not be one, but the opacity of the investigation into the Pelosi attack, combined with Democrats who want to use the attack as a political cudgel, is enough to make anyone suspicious. Merely labeling it “misinformation” doesn’t make the smell go away, either — no matter how hard the Democrats try. Kelly isn’t the only one asking why the footage outside the house hasn’t been shown or why security was so poor. Without answers, it’s difficult to trust an official story being used for such base political motivations.

