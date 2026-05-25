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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to China where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for expected talks on the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What We Know About the Fast-Emerging Trump Deal With Iran

 By V. Saxena  May 25, 2026 at 8:57am
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President Donald Trump warned early Monday morning that he’ll only accept a “great” deal with Iran and nothing less.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!” he wrote in a post published to Truth Social.

In another post, he added that it won’t be anything like the deal that former President Barack Obama reached with Iran years ago.

“It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran,” he explained. “No, I don’t do deals like that!”

In a prior Truth Social post published on Sunday, the president slammed his predecessors for failing to ever reach a satisfactory peace deal with Iran.

Should the US make a deal even if it leaves the IRGC in control of Iran?

“Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!” he wrote.

His latest Truth Social posts published Monday came after Iran said a “degree of understanding” had been reached regarding a deal but warned that a final agreement wasn’t imminent, according to CNN.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that both the U.S. and Iran were working on a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) but stressed that a final deal was still a “work in progress.”

CNN noted that the “central premise” of the MOU was that “once signed,” all the fighting on both sides of the conflict would end and the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened.

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The president has for his part made it clear he isn’t trying to rush a deal either way, despite the Iran War’s more troubling effects on the economy.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” the president wrote on Truth Social this Sunday.

Speaking with The New York Times early Monday morning, an unnamed U.S. official said that the expected timeline for final approval is “days.”

Iranian officials said something similar on Sunday.

“It is true that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the issues, but no one can claim that the signing of an agreement is imminent,” Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, told reporters, adding that talks could continue for up to 60 more days.

Any final agreement will have to be approved by President Trump and Iran’s reportedly wounded supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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