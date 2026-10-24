'I Know Where You Are': Hunter Biden Threatened a Prostitute with Video on His Infamous Laptop - Report

Hunter Biden was accused in 2020 of threatening a prostitute — and the FBI knew it, according to newly released documents.

According to the New York Post, the incident took place prior to December 2020, when FBI agents discussed the allegation.

“Don’t forget that I know where you are, you have an ankle bracelet and that the laptop was recording,” Hunter Biden wrote, according to an FBI communication that discussed the allegation.

The woman in question said Hunter Biden sent her a “text that she perceived as threat,” an FBI document said.

Hunter Biden threatened sex worker after 2020 electon while embroiled in laptop scandal: new FBI emails https://t.co/XzRgfs0wEk https://t.co/ETzI2PM7Ln — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2026

In the communication, the FBI reported that the Los Angeles-based woman said she had “intercourse with RHB in front of the laptop while facetiming with a third party.”

The document said that “over a period of time,” she paid back money he demanded.

It’s unclear when the woman was allegedly threatened.

“The financial transaction noted in the complaint was verified by the investigative team,” said an affidavit that surfaced in a criminal complaint against former FBI officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, who are charged for lying to Congress, the New York Post reported.

“Floris and Benavides allegedly lied to Congress about their roles in the FBI’s Hunter Biden investigations, with one claiming they only learned about it from Wikipedia — despite evidence showing their involvement in helping shape the public narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the election,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Friday.

Floris, in fact, appears to be the author of the FBI document reporting Hunter Biden’s threats against a prostitute.

Do you think Hunter Biden's actions warrant further investigation? Yes, it shows serious misconduct No, it's a politically motivated attack Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it shows serious misconduct 100% (27 votes) No, it's a politically motivated attack 0% (0 votes)

The document showed that despite telling Congress in 2023 that she did not have any involvement with the Hunter Biden investigation, she in fact was involved, the New York Post reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X Friday that the charges against Floris and Benavides “stem from an ongoing investigation into the since-dissolved FBI Foreign Influence Task Force.”

“Floris led the FITF as a Deputy Assistant Director from mid-2019 through mid-2022. Benavides was the FITF Section Chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election. Both testified that the FITF was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigations. Documentary evidence, contemporaneous communications, and witness accounts contradict their testimony,” Patel added.

Two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Cole Floris and Bradley Benavides, were taken into custody today on charges of allegedly lying to Congress about their involvement in the FBI’s investigations into Hunter Biden. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the since-dissolved FBI Foreign Influence Task Force. Floris led the FITF as a Deputy Assistant Director from mid-2019 through mid-2022. Benavides was the FITF Section Chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election. Both testified that the FITF was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigations. Documentary evidence, contemporaneous communications, and witness accounts contradict their testimony. Floris is also on record privately claiming to be “running a shadow government” during the 2020 election in her role on the FITF. Lying to Congress by senior FBI officials strikes at the heart of our system. No one is above the law. The FBI has already dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad that engaged in political weaponization targeting their opponents, including President Trump. Thanks to @TheJusticeDept @FBIKansasCity and @USAttyPirro. -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 23, 2026

“Floris is also on record privately claiming to be ‘running a shadow government’ during the 2020 election in her role on the FITF,” he continued.

“Lying to Congress by senior FBI officials strikes at the heart of our system. No one is above the law. The FBI has already dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad that engaged in political weaponization targeting their opponents, including President Trump,” Patel posted.

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