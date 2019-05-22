‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson traded barbs with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar over Carson’s testimony before a House committee.

Omar took a shot at Carson for his response to Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley in a hearing on Tuesday.

During a tense exchange, Carson dodged Pressley’s answer by saying he was “Reclaiming my time.”

“Not sure he was fully awake, maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep,” Omar wrote in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Carson fired back on Wednesday in a tweet directed at Omar.

“Since you brought it up… I know what it’s like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb,” Carson wrote.

“I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn’t recognize as having a right to life,” he added.

Since you brought it up… I know what it’s like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb. I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn’t recognize as having a right to life. https://t.co/BRl3ibSKM3 — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 22, 2019

Carson, who is pro-life, appeared to be referencing Omar’s broad support for legal abortion.

Carson also battled with Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter during Tuesday’s hearing.

Porter quizzed Carson on whether he knew what the acronym REO — real estate owned properties — meant.

Carson thought Porter said “Oreo,” referring to the cookie snack.

OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019

