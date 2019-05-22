SECTIONS
‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

Ben CarsonAndrew Harnik / APIn this file photo, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies at a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

By Peter Hasson
Published May 22, 2019 at 12:18pm
Modified May 22, 2019 at 2:07pm
Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson traded barbs with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar over Carson’s testimony before a House committee.

Omar took a shot at Carson for his response to Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley in a hearing on Tuesday.

During a tense exchange, Carson dodged Pressley’s answer by saying he was “Reclaiming my time.”

“Not sure he was fully awake, maybe he meant to reclaim his time back to sleep,” Omar wrote in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Carson fired back on Wednesday in a tweet directed at Omar.

TRENDING: Bill Barr Used This One Figure To Prove Nationwide Injunctions Are a Problem

“Since you brought it up… I know what it’s like to actually be sleepy, especially after 18-hour surgeries and operating on babies in the womb,” Carson wrote.

“I hope @IlhanMN knows I care about all people, even those she doesn’t recognize as having a right to life,” he added.

Carson, who is pro-life, appeared to be referencing Omar’s broad support for legal abortion.

Carson also battled with Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter during Tuesday’s hearing.

Porter quizzed Carson on whether he knew what the acronym REO — real estate owned properties — meant.

Carson thought Porter said “Oreo,” referring to the cookie snack.

RELATED: Ben Carson Defends Plan To Evict Illegal Immigrants from Government Housing

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







